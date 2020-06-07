STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mirrors of consciousness

When there are no experiences to experience, the witness alone remains. It is no longer called a witness. It is the truth alone.

Published: 07th June 2020

Before the disciple can come to some conclusion that he, the witness of everything, is that cosmic consciousness, the Guru in Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya says that there is a witness only when there are objects of experience to witness.

When there are no experiences to experience, the witness alone remains. It is no longer called a witness. It is the truth alone.

To clarify this, it is possible to understand this imagery. There is a light shining on a football field. The light is a witness to all the actions, the players, the audience cheering, the victory and the losses, the fighting and jealousy or whatever happens. When the match is over, the light keeps shining on the empty field. The light is no more a witness of anything, but the light itself is.

That light of consciousness called the Atman or in simple words, “I” is the witness of itself. It cannot be called witness if there are no experiences to witness. What we need to know is experienced in our own heart as the witness of what we feel in all the three states of waking, dream and deep sleep. Amid all differences it reveals itself as your own self as ‘I’ at all times. This Atman is eternal, blissful and conscious of itself. It exists everywhere, yet experienced as the witness of feelings in the heart. 

In a very humorous example, the Acharya—whose jayanthi celebrations were observed all over the country on April 28—points out how a dimwitted person would look into a pot filled with water reflecting the sun and think it to be the sun. In the same way it is a dull mind that thinks out of delusion that the consciousness that is reflected in the body, mind and intellect as “I”.

Just as the intelligent man would look straight at the sun rather than seeing its reflection in the water in the pot, the wise man in the world will not take into account the conditionings of the body, mind and intellect and focus on consciousness which is the self. 

The Guru breaks out into a song of the self of how the body and the intellect are only the mirrors of consciousness. Drop focussing on them and focus on the deep witness of feelings—the seer which is the one indivisible knowledge of the self that shines on everything, different from everything that has manifest or still remains unmanifest.

Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

