Talent wins the day 

OTT platforms have dumped the boilerplate Indian hero, and have brought the versatility of India to TV rooms.

Published: 14th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Bard Of Blood'.

A still from Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Bard Of Blood'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Digital platform stars are not stereotypes. The item number femme fatale, the bodacious lead siren and action hero in campy outfit and ersatz swagger are not really the Netflix or Amazon thing. OTT platforms have dumped the boilerplate Indian hero, and have brought the versatility of India to TV rooms.

Imagine a Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan gay romance, a la SMZS. It would be a certified mainstream flop and also invite public morality rage. India has changed inside its drawing rooms where families are accepting children coming out of the closet and even getting married.

This is what big time production houses don’t get. Emraan Hashmi’s OTT portrayal of a tormented Indian secret agent in Bard of Blood does injustice to his talent because it has been conceived in the classic, outdated Bollywood matrix. The director should seriously check out Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime to know what a modern spy film is. The big shots bursting into digital platforms are unaware that the OTT audience is global. They compare Karan Johar’s hugely self-promotional show (ego stroking is the main occupation of B-town Biggies) to Queer Eye and barf.

Tweeted a fan (perhaps no longer one)—Ajmira Shaikh @Soberphobiccc, “What The Love on Netflix is basically Splitsvilla with Karan Johar hosting it.” Ouch. Another irate viewer from the US tweeted, “I made the grave mistake of watching an episode of What The Love With Karan Johar. It’s awful. @netflix stop with these useless contents. Karan Johar Sucks. Stop being played by these folks. There is so much talent in India. @NetflixIndia Stop this nonsense.” Which is exactly the point. There is so much talent in India, and it’s no longer wasted in the waiting rooms of libido-charged producers and self-obsessed directors. All talent is welcome. 

