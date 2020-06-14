The dreams startup

Anu Kuruvilla By

The last two months have seen a rise in reverse migration. As people working in foreign shores left their well-paying jobs or faced job cuts to return home to safety, the big question staring at most is: what does the future hold?

BizqubatorGlobal, a startup registered with the Kerala Startup Mission, has come forward to help such people rebuild their lives. Founder J Binoy Parackal says, “Just like members of a cooperative society reap the benefits of successful investments, the members of this platform too will be able to get financial benefits.

"Once a project comes in, the board of the society comes up with the investor, plans the future of the project and decides on its control. When the project succeeds, around 60 to 80 percent of the profits will be given to the investors. The members will get the remaining sum. It is a win-win for everyone.”

The idea is to form a platform modelled on a cooperative society. Any person who has returned from a foreign country and needs help to set up a business can avail membership. Even skilled professionals such as masons and drivers can apply for the same.

But even if people have business ideas which are workable, they might not have the finances to invest to turn it into a reality. BizqubatorGlobal bridges this gap and makes sure the finances are provided. “Many people have business ideas. But they may not have ‘business intelligence quotient’, which is an indication of how a business is suited in the market. In such cases, it is worth taking a professional opinion before venturing into the unknown.

One needs to strategise carefully and safely regarding any business. Ultimately, protection of the invested capital is of utmost importance,” Parackal says. It works closely between the ideation source and the investors to fully understand the overall business idea—from its conceptualisation to commercialisation. Once convinced that it is worth pushing for, it aims to provide accurate support to help realise the vision.

The project works on a give-and-take scenario. The members will get all support and even legal help, if needed. The startup also ropes in the NGO, Good Life Foundation, to carry forward and help execute the ideas.

