The war for supremacy

Nothing short of a wonder, the Pergamon Museum in Berlin is home to some of the most impressive reconstructions of the ancient world.

Though its most dominating work—the Pergamon Altar—is closed to the public for restoration till 2023, there is nothing a virtual tour can’t fix.

The Pergamon Altar—after which the museum itself is named—is an overwhelming sight. This eighth wonder of the world takes you back 2,000 years.

Peopled with more than 100 larger-than-life figures, it talks of Greek Gigantomachy, where gods and mortal giants are pitted against each other. The frieze panels of the altar show this mythic battle depicting dramatic scenes.

Zoom in closer and you will find remnants of Zeus’ four-horse chariot. Listen in closely to the audio guide and you can spot the Father of the Gods himself, dominating the battle. Tall, muscular, athletic with flowing robes, his is an impressive figure.

Though the head and his weapon are missing, it is impossible not to recognise him. The next figure that equally impresses is Zeus’ daughter Athena. She is carved tearing Alcyoneus away from the protective power of his Mother Earth, who pleads for him with her arms raised.

Another extraordinary female figure is Nyx, goddess of the night, or maybe it is Persephone, queen of the Underworld. She is shown hurling a vase with a snake wrapped around it at her enemy.

Currently, the altar is scaffolded. But for those wanting to experience the grandeur, there is a monumental alternative—a reconstruction projected on to 30-metre high all-round panorama screen. Made by Berlin artist Yadegar Asisi and his team, this interactive 3D model helps visitors explore the altar in detail.

Filled with long-lost treasures and artefacts from across Iran, Asia, Egypt and other places, the museum has other massive archaeological structures such as the Market Gate of Miletus, Processional Way from Babylon, the Mshatta Façade and more.

Of these, the Ishtar Gate of Babylon is a must-visit. Exquisitely painted in royal blue, it draws you in. Amid the blue hues, there are paintings of animals—each a symbolic manifestation of something, explains the audio guide.

So you have the weather god depicted by the bull and the Babylonian supreme god depicted by the dragon. The gate leads you to the Processional Way which has lions painted on the walls, thus symbolising the three gods of Babylonia.