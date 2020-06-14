STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The war for supremacy

Though its most dominating work—the Pergamon Altar—is closed to the public for restoration till 2023, there is nothing a virtual tour can’t fix. 

Published: 14th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ishtar Gate

Ishtar Gate

Nothing short of a wonder, the Pergamon Museum in Berlin is home to some of the most impressive reconstructions of the ancient world.

Though its most dominating work—the Pergamon Altar—is closed to the public for restoration till 2023, there is nothing a virtual tour can’t fix. 

The Pergamon Altar—after which the museum itself is named—is an overwhelming sight. This eighth wonder of the world takes you back 2,000 years.

Peopled with more than 100 larger-than-life figures, it talks of Greek Gigantomachy, where gods and mortal giants are pitted against each other. The frieze panels of the altar show this mythic battle depicting dramatic scenes.

Zoom in closer and you will find remnants of Zeus’ four-horse chariot. Listen in closely to the audio guide and you can spot the Father of the Gods himself, dominating the battle. Tall, muscular, athletic with flowing robes, his is an impressive figure.

Though the head and his weapon are missing, it is impossible not to recognise him. The next figure that equally impresses is Zeus’ daughter Athena. She is carved tearing Alcyoneus away from the protective power of his Mother Earth, who pleads for him with her arms raised.

Another extraordinary female figure is Nyx, goddess of the night, or maybe it is Persephone, queen of the Underworld. She is shown hurling a vase with a snake wrapped around it at her enemy. 

Currently, the altar is scaffolded. But for those wanting to experience the grandeur, there is a monumental alternative—a reconstruction projected on to 30-metre high all-round panorama screen. Made by Berlin artist Yadegar Asisi and his team, this interactive 3D model helps visitors explore the altar in detail.

Filled with long-lost treasures and artefacts from across Iran, Asia, Egypt and other places, the museum has other massive archaeological structures such as the Market Gate of Miletus, Processional Way from Babylon, the Mshatta Façade and more.

Of these, the Ishtar Gate of Babylon is a must-visit. Exquisitely painted in royal blue, it draws you in. Amid the blue hues, there are paintings of animals—each a symbolic manifestation of something, explains the audio guide.

So you have the weather god depicted by the bull and the Babylonian supreme god depicted by the dragon. The gate leads you to the Processional Way which has lions painted on the walls, thus symbolising the three gods of Babylonia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pergamon Museum Berlin Ishtar Gate
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp