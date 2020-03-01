Home Magazine

Light in silent darkness

Amar Kanwar’s ongoing exhibition explores surviving through distances

Published: 01st March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

The creative person’s dilemma lies in the courage of exploration. Exploring the minds of others is not as terrifying as exploring one’s own mind. Amar Kanwar, Delhi-based multimedia artist-filmmaker,  is back with a reinvention: a tour de force combining installations and film—Such a Morning and The Sovereign Forest—which are playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi now. Kanwar is an explorer of emotions, a borrower of history’s lost trellis on which forgotten allegories blooom. The first is the story of an old mathematician, who at the peak of his teaching career withdraws from his life and leaves home to live in an abandoned railway coach. Do we see traces of AK Ramanujan-turned-King Lear? Characters speculate on the spiritual or political reasons for his self-exile—has he decided to travel into the darkness of a spotless mind to accustom himself to the endless night before it draws the final curtain?

Amar Kanwar

As time passes the waiting generates a spectacularly diverse spectrum of light and darkness; of the inner self and the world around. In this cusp of illusion and delusion, a series of images play all within the length of the dark, rusty bogey. The parallel story of a woman emerges as the film spools, providing a compelling, analogous narrative to the protagonist’s. Over time, the professor records his epiphanies and hallucinations in an “almanac of the dark”, an examination of 49 types of darkness that emerge as a series of letters. Such a Morning “navigates transitions between mathematics and poetry, democracy and fascism, fear and freedom. Each character seeks truth through phantom visions from within depths of darkness. The narrative continues beyond the film—the professor continues to write his letters—towards a research project with diverse artistic, pedagogic, metaphysical and political collaborations.

“These become the rubric for a continuing project, which are at the core of the series of letters that accompany the film. The seven letters presented here contain texts, handmade paper and 17 film projections,” says Kanwar. A  bit long-winded, but then artists are about their passion. If Such a Morning is a solitary exploration of mixed mediums, The Sovereign Forest looks outwards to initiate a creative response to our understanding crime, politics, human rights and ecology.  Kanwar is known for his multi-layered installations and works that cover an array of politics of power, violence, sexuality, and justice. He received the first Edvard Munch Award for Contemporary Art, Norway,  for his exploration of personal and social engagement. “For most people, survival and perseverance are perhaps key states of mind. We keep oscillating between hope and despair. My work is about living, trying to respond, resisting, finding meaning, and comprehending what’s happening around us and within us.”

Kanwar like all artists is a child of conscience. He says, “I found it difficult to make sense of the silent desire for violence, unshakeable prejudice and bewildering selective indifference. I found it difficult to argue anymore, to attempt to convince people and to keep listing the evidence of crimes. I felt the need to step back a bit, to reconceive and reconfigure another response. I wondered what I’d see if I entered into the heart of this darkness? What could be the vision from within a zone of non-vision? This is the context of Such a Morning. The film is a contemporary parable about the quiet engagement of two people with truth.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amar Kanwar
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp