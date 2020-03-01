Light in silent darkness

Medha Dutta Yadav By

The creative person’s dilemma lies in the courage of exploration. Exploring the minds of others is not as terrifying as exploring one’s own mind. Amar Kanwar, Delhi-based multimedia artist-filmmaker, is back with a reinvention: a tour de force combining installations and film—Such a Morning and The Sovereign Forest—which are playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi now. Kanwar is an explorer of emotions, a borrower of history’s lost trellis on which forgotten allegories blooom. The first is the story of an old mathematician, who at the peak of his teaching career withdraws from his life and leaves home to live in an abandoned railway coach. Do we see traces of AK Ramanujan-turned-King Lear? Characters speculate on the spiritual or political reasons for his self-exile—has he decided to travel into the darkness of a spotless mind to accustom himself to the endless night before it draws the final curtain?

Amar Kanwar

As time passes the waiting generates a spectacularly diverse spectrum of light and darkness; of the inner self and the world around. In this cusp of illusion and delusion, a series of images play all within the length of the dark, rusty bogey. The parallel story of a woman emerges as the film spools, providing a compelling, analogous narrative to the protagonist’s. Over time, the professor records his epiphanies and hallucinations in an “almanac of the dark”, an examination of 49 types of darkness that emerge as a series of letters. Such a Morning “navigates transitions between mathematics and poetry, democracy and fascism, fear and freedom. Each character seeks truth through phantom visions from within depths of darkness. The narrative continues beyond the film—the professor continues to write his letters—towards a research project with diverse artistic, pedagogic, metaphysical and political collaborations.

“These become the rubric for a continuing project, which are at the core of the series of letters that accompany the film. The seven letters presented here contain texts, handmade paper and 17 film projections,” says Kanwar. A bit long-winded, but then artists are about their passion. If Such a Morning is a solitary exploration of mixed mediums, The Sovereign Forest looks outwards to initiate a creative response to our understanding crime, politics, human rights and ecology. Kanwar is known for his multi-layered installations and works that cover an array of politics of power, violence, sexuality, and justice. He received the first Edvard Munch Award for Contemporary Art, Norway, for his exploration of personal and social engagement. “For most people, survival and perseverance are perhaps key states of mind. We keep oscillating between hope and despair. My work is about living, trying to respond, resisting, finding meaning, and comprehending what’s happening around us and within us.”

Kanwar like all artists is a child of conscience. He says, “I found it difficult to make sense of the silent desire for violence, unshakeable prejudice and bewildering selective indifference. I found it difficult to argue anymore, to attempt to convince people and to keep listing the evidence of crimes. I felt the need to step back a bit, to reconceive and reconfigure another response. I wondered what I’d see if I entered into the heart of this darkness? What could be the vision from within a zone of non-vision? This is the context of Such a Morning. The film is a contemporary parable about the quiet engagement of two people with truth.”