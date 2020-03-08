Piran Kaliyar: Spiritual and spirited potpourri

Kaushani Banerjee By

Haridwar is known as the place where pilgrims seek solace and bereaved families attempt to bring peace to their dear departed. But it is more than that. Piran Kaliyar, the dargah of one of the most revered Muslim saints Alaudin Sabir Kaliyari, is situated at about half an hour’s drive from Haridwar. It was built by Ibrahim Lodhi in the 13th century. The Neel Dhara Pakshi Vihar and the Rajaji National Park are a short drive away and are popular with nature lovers and trekkers. Rajaji Park is accessible through various gates, namely Ramgarh, Mohund, Motichur, Chilla and Ranipur Gate. Known for its reserves of many nearly extinct species as well as migratory birds, tigers, antelopes and elephants, the jungle safari at the Park is an introduction to an ecological adventure. River rafting camps come up from October to February with expert divers ready to rescue intrepid thrill-seekers who also enjoy cliff jumping when their more relaxed companions are happy looking out for waterfowl.

Historical mentions of Haridwar go back to Mauryan and Kushan times in the 3rd century. Chinese traveller Hsuan Tsang (or Xuanzang) recounted that Emperor Akbar religiously drank water from the Ganges and his minister, Raja Man Singh of Amber laid the foundation of present Haridwar and constructed the ghats at Har- ki- Pauri. The temple town is the gateway to Rishikesh, Dehradun and beyond. It is full of seekers who park themselves for days and months on end in any of the affordable ashrams that teem the city, learning yoga and meditation.

The Ganga and Haridwar are mythically enjoined. King Bhagirath is said to have brought Ganga from the heavens through years of penance for the salvation of his ancestors. This is the story behind the tradition of Hindus, who immerse the ashes of their departed relatives in the river. The devout believe that drops of the elixir of immortality fell at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nasik and Allahabad on the way while it was being carried by the celestial bird Garuda after the Sagar Manthan. This occasion is celebrated as the Kumbh Mela every 12 years in Haridwar.

Haridwar hosts the panch tirth within its periphery: the Har-ki-pauri, Kushawart ghat at Kankhal, Mansa Devi temple, Chandi Devi temple and the Neel Dhara. The evening aarti at the Har- ki- Pauri is a daily festival of riverine light amidst the chanting of mantras. The sight of floral lamps floating away in the tides is a moving tribute to the ancestors from pilgrims and mere visitors alike. The vision of the Ganga turning into a carpet of light against the scarlet sky inspires the human spirit to seek oneness with god in moment of both great energy and peace even if you’re an atheist. A stay at The Haveli Hari Ganga gives access to private ghats away from the cacophony of the daily rituals. Even for non believers, just the sight of waking up to the river everyday will seem transformatory if not divine.

Spiritual hunger is not the only desire that Haridwar cures: for almost 100 years the legendary local eateries Mathurawale and Mohan Puriwale have been sending their diverse and satisfied clientele home with full bellies. Simmering gravies with puris that have no equal and mithai which is equal to the best of divine nectar, to exaggerate the point, are on the menu for the multitudes which come to Haridwar who feed not only their souls.