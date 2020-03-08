Selfcare routine for earth signs

Nitin Manchanda By

TAURUS: Taurians are hard- working individuals who strive to be there for others when they are in any trouble. This makes them forget to stop and take a breath sometimes, causing wear and tear of their physical and mental strength along with emotional distress. The best self-care for them will be activities that includes a lot of relaxation and help them connect to their body. This can either be a long bubble bath or a relaxing nap. They can also go out for picnic or a solo trip, with the main purpose to reconnect with nature and take things slow in life, savouring every joyous achievement. Also being an earth sign, Taurus rules the throat with communication being their main advent. Any interference with this communication, whether it be a blocked throat chakra or even a sore throat can hamper their confidence and their strength can suffer.

VIRGO: Soft, clean, and mindful beings, Virgos are obsessed

with organisation and cleanliness and adapt this into every single aspect of their lives. They prefer to live in a nice, neat and relaxing environment and hence, their self-care will revolve around decluttering everything. From cleaning up around the house and making it a place they feel safe and secure at to organising their e-mail inbox, old photo albums, closet, everything around them will be the target of deep cleaning and organising, including themselves. Along with this, they can prepare and organise their plans for the next few weeks as it will keep their personal space in order and remain calm and at peace with themselves. Virgo often needs a little extra help to ensure smooth digestion. They can have peppermint tea post meal as it helps digestion while minimizing any gas or bloating.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are ambitious and at times a little too stiff and self-composed. They are known as a perfectionist who always set the bar high for themselves. In order to reimburse themselves with energy, playfulness should be incorporated in their self-care routine. They can go outdoors for hiking or some short trips. It is essential that they take a halt occasionally and hence they can get themselves some relaxing massage or meditation along with indulging in some craft hobbies. It is important that they take out time for themselves and indulge in activities that makes them happy and help them disconnect from the worries of the world for a while. The views expressed here are of the author

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com,

nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com