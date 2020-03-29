Cleaning habits for fire signs Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Nitin Manchanda By

ARIES- Aries are creative, adaptive, and insightful who are driven and are very ambitious, often making them over-achievers in anything they set their mind to tackle. They often take the help of a professional for maintaining a clean environment around them. However, they cannot stand messy spaces and even if they are bored or cannot sleep, they start cleaning up to deal with that excessive energy. They are likely to be an effective cleaner and when annoyed will use all the pent-up energy dusting and sweeping and decimating every stain in one day of productive, cleaning fury. It is essential that people stay out of their way if they are in the middle of a cleaning rampage as they have very little patience and that nervous cleaning energy can cause them to lose it if someone interferes with their cleaning flow.

LEO-Leos are natural-born leaders and are high-minded and vocal about their opinions. They may rearrange their home every single week however when it comes to cleaning post that they will pass. They do not cater the cleaning of their environment as they are caught up with many things at hand and hence rely on household help to do that for them. They maintain their personal hygiene by regular showers and having a clean, posh and sophisticated wardrobe. With professional help working under them gives them not only a clean environment but also caters their innate bossy nature and their desire to be the supreme amongst all. However, when they themselves get into a cleaning drive, they take control of it and invest all their energy and attention to attain a tidy environment.

SAGITTARIUS- Sagittarians are known to have great ability for focus and can be very intense. They are full of energy and often take up a lot of extra activities. It is important that they channel their energy or else they will waste time and wear themselves out going in too many directions at once. As they are always on the move, though cleaning up is not a big deal for them yet they cannot make-up for it as they are short of time to think about cleaning. Also, since they get bored easily, they divert from the regular cleaning habits, though maintain good hygiene. Thus, in order to remain fixated to cleaning their environment regularly, they indulge in listening to their favourite music, which refrains them from getting bored and help them use their excessive energy and zeal for being in action in keeping a tidy environment.

