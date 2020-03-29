STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Cleaning habits for fire signs Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known to have great ability for focus and can be very intense. They are full of energy and often take up a lot of extra activities.

Published: 29th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

ARIES- Aries are creative, adaptive, and insightful who are driven and are very ambitious, often making them over-achievers in anything they set their mind to tackle. They often take the help of a professional for maintaining a clean environment around them. However, they cannot stand messy spaces and even if they are bored or cannot sleep, they start cleaning up to deal with that excessive energy. They are likely to be an effective cleaner and when annoyed will use all the pent-up energy dusting and sweeping and decimating every stain in one day of productive, cleaning fury. It is essential that people stay out of their way if they are in the middle of a cleaning rampage as they have very little patience and that nervous cleaning energy can cause them to lose it if someone interferes with their cleaning flow.

LEO-Leos are natural-born leaders and are high-minded and vocal about their opinions. They may rearrange their home every single week however when it comes to cleaning post that they will pass. They do not cater the cleaning of their environment as they are caught up with many things at hand and hence rely on household help to do that for them. They maintain their personal hygiene by regular showers and having a clean, posh and sophisticated wardrobe. With professional help working under them gives them not only a clean environment but also caters their innate bossy nature and their desire to be the supreme amongst all. However, when they themselves get into a cleaning drive, they take control of it and invest all their energy and attention to attain a tidy environment. 

SAGITTARIUS- Sagittarians are known to have great ability for focus and can be very intense. They are full of energy and often take up a lot of extra activities. It is important that they channel their energy or else they will waste time and wear themselves out going in too many directions at once. As they are always on the move, though cleaning up is not a big deal for them yet they cannot make-up for it as they are short of time to think about cleaning. Also, since they get bored easily, they divert from the regular cleaning habits, though maintain good hygiene. Thus, in order to remain fixated to cleaning their environment regularly, they indulge in listening to their favourite music, which refrains them from getting bored and help them use their excessive energy and zeal for being in action in keeping a tidy environment. 
The views expressed here are of the author

(Nitin Manchanda can be contacted at www.nitinmanchanda.com,  nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Horoscope
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp