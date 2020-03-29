Eating in style at Delhi's Beyond Designs Bistro

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Ambience: When you hear the word ‘bistro’, an informal setting comes to mind. But walk into the Beyond Designs Bistro and you will be surprised. Maybe the fact that the place also houses a high-end interior decor and design space lends it an aura of exclusivity that is very typical of a fine dining place. But, of course, we aren’t complaining.



Rating: 4.5/5

Food & Beverage: What do you expect the food to be like in a place that is all about decor and design? Well, first and foremost, beautifully plated, visually appealing dishes served in lovely tableware. From the healthy Multi-Grain Orzo Salad to the inspiring Portuguese-Spiced Chicken Breast, this is a haven for good taste.



Rating: 3.5/5

The much-recommended Charred Cauliflower left us pretty under-whelmed though. Also, the Orange Cilantro Fish was spot-on where taste was concerned, but one only wishes that the chef had used some real fish than the thermocol-like basa, which barring its bonelessness has nothing of value to add to a gourmet experience. We rounded off the meal with the chef-special cheesecake and tiramisu. It put forth a brilliant display of flavours and had us wishing we had space for seconds. Also, don’t miss out on the Kafir Lime and Basil Lemonade. It’s the perfect recipe to fight the Delhi summer.



Rating: 4/5

Service: Clean, attentive and warm. These three words best describe the team’s effort in making the culinary experience here a must-try.



Meal for two: Rs 1,200+taxes