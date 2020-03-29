STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The Vault of Vishnu: A masterful blend of myth and history

A very interesting and intriguing thriller, thanks to the author’s storytelling gift and painstaking research on Hindu metaphysics. 

Published: 29th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Author Ashwin Sanghi

Author Ashwin Sanghi

At Nathu La, the air is thin—sucking the very life out of you. Comes another sledge-hammer blow stunning the senses. At this outpost on the Indo-Tibetan border, you hear of the late Sepoy Harbhajan Singh, the 23-year-old born in a village in Kapurthala District, who enrolled into the Punjab Regiment. 
While escorting a mule column on October 4, 1968, he slipped and fell into a nullah. The water carried his body two kilometres downstream where it was found three days later and cremated with full military honours. 

“Done and dusted!’ That was that! Or so they thought. At night he was back in a fellow trooper’s dream. Later his unit built a shrine. I found it lined with bottles of water, kept there and capable of curing ailing persons. Units of the Indian Army posted in the region seek Baba’s blessing. They believe that he warns them of an impending attack days in advance. The army even promoted him to an Honorary Captain sending his cheque to his family. His belongings were packed and accompanied by soldiers, sent to Kapurthala by train and brought back once a year till he retired. 

So revered is he, that even the Chinese on the other side of the border leave a seat vacant for Baba as a sign of respect at flag meetings. ‘Why did I go there?’ You wonder. ‘Pure unadulterated curiosity!’ was my reason. For years, I had heard tales of this extraordinary man, who reportedly slaps soldiers awake if found napping on duty. The Vault of Vishnu begins a little way away in Doklam as soldiers of the 17 Mountain Division brace themselves. Armed to the teeth, Chinese soldiers slither down taut ropes. A confrontation is brewing. Elsewhere, a Pallava prince is going off to Cambodia to be crowned king.

He carries with him secrets that will be the cause of great wars someday many centuries later. A Buddhist monk in ancient China treks south to India, searching for the missing pieces of a puzzle that could make his emperor all-powerful. A pre-Neolithic tribe fights to preserve their sacred knowledge, oblivious to the war drums on the Indo-China border. Meanwhile, far away in the temple town of Kanchipuram, a reclusive scientist deciphers ancient texts even as a team of secret agents shadows his every move. Caught in the storm is a young investigator with a complex past of her own, who must race against time to maintain the balance of power in the new world.

You are back to the world of Ashwin Sanghi, where myth and history blend into edge-of-the-seat action. Another blockbuster from Ashwin where he turns bioengineering attractive by serving a silver platter fit for a king. In the beginning you are treated to Brahma, Vishnu, Rudra and Hanuman Gayatri mantra. Then comes a sketch of Hsuan-Tsang’s journey, followed by the more recent standoff at Doklam. After this there is the fictitious meeting at Integrated Defence Staff HQ. Then, of course, is the gripping plot narrated in classic style. A very interesting and intriguing thriller, thanks to the author’s storytelling gift and painstaking research on Hindu metaphysics. Watch out for this one! Here comes another one lofted by Ashwin Sanghi way over the boundary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Vault of Vishnu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp