Best foot forward: A new collaboration for stunning limited edition juttis

Designer Rahul Mishra collaborates with Fizzy Goblet to create a stunning limited edition of juttis.
 

Juttis.

"We are for everyday adventures, taken one step at a time," reads the Insta bio for Fizzy Goblet that brags a following of 318k at last glance. With handcrafted sole charmers laced with an edgy twist, devotees abound for the brand’s consistent collections. The latest of which is a collaboration with designer Rahul Mishra, the toast of the fashion circuit.

It is a match of design sensibilities, says the brand’s owner and chief design whip, Laksheeta Govil. “Rahul brings with him his signature attention to fine detail. His 3D techniques and magnificent embroideries have found expression in our rather spirited juttis—couture meets desi,” she adds. With comfort being the pivotal criterion, the meeting of minds spanned six months and a sizeable quantum of research and development went into the different types of techniques that were brought in.

“It is a mystical world of fantastical painterly compositions, romantic Mughal gardens and dainty flower petals,” says Rahul. “What made me collaborate with Fizzy Goblet was that the brand brings in contemporary styled shoes stemming from our traditional roots,” he says. The biggest challenge was the small surface area of the shoe. “When creating a garment such as a gown or a skirt, the canvas is larger to be able to articulate. The smaller surface area of the jutti was a bit of a challenge initially,” he shares.

Rahul Mishra, Mehtab Mann

But the Rahul Mishra prowess with traditional Indian textiles and handmade artisanship simply shines through.

“This collaboration has been about bringing our aesthetic to a new audience and while the shoes exhibit our art, they also represent the same craftsmanship that our brand stands for—and being able to achieve this mix is fulfilling for me,” he adds.

The signature Rahul Mishra concepts come alive in stunning renditions in a pastel palette of champagne, blush and mint with bright pops of embroidery and delightful embellishments. There’s even one for those of us who need that midnight black piece of footwear to feel complete.

Any favourites? “The Jungle Book Look sneakers,” he retorts instantly. “They are quite versatile—while they go perfectly with western casuals, they double as juttis as well.”

Fizzy Goblet Rahul Mishra
