Life after COVID-19 isn’t going to be easy

Pushpesh Pant By

Well, before we talk of life after COVID-19, there is urgent need to talk about life after the lockdown. It is difficult to imagine that anyone of us can return to what was the old normal. Shops and offices will slowly limp back putting up a brave front and expending all their energy to ensure that they survive somehow. The government has yet to share a blueprint for revival and recovery of the stricken economy. Reassuring noises have failed to comfort the most distressed segment of the population—the daily wage earners and those employed in the unorganised sector, landless farmers and millions of migrants rendered refugees, helpless and ‘stateless’ overnight.

There is no clarity how the fragile supply chains will be maintained, restored and repaired in the absence of those who hew wood and fetch water to make the cities buzz. Will they return? Or, will hunger and unbearable discrimination drive the stigmatised poor back into a life of bondage in overcrowded cities? How will ‘social distancing’ unravel once school, colleges, universities, offices and factories restart—not with 50 per cent staff but in full steam? Transport will remain a major challenge. When will trains and interstate buses resume regular services? It’s great that some arrangements have been made by some governments to bring the migrant workers and students back home.

But, logically, all such persons will have to be put in quarantine. It appears that even if there is gradual relaxation in lockdown, the unfortunate interruption will last more than three months after the lockdown is lifted. Neither the central government, nor the state governments can be faulted for this. Minor and major glitches apart, they have done the best under the exceptional circumstances.

However, this doesn’t mean that all is well. Political partisanship and communal prejudice have eroded the credibility of many leaders and parties. Abject sycophancy of senior bureaucrats verging on servility is shameful. There is not a squeak of dissent, or pointing out a lapse that could result in mid-course correction. Plenty of back-slapping and chest-thumping; basking in the reflected glory of the prime minister’s radiant charisma, his cabinet colleagues are content with cameo appearances most of the time.

The greatest disappointment has been the judiciary. To be precise, the Supreme Court. There was a time—and how long ago it seems—when the public discourse was focused on judicial overreach. Nowadays, it is more apt to talk of masterly inactivity of the bench. It is in rarest of rare cases only, that their lordships are stirred into action. Those not well versed in ways of constantly evolving contingent jurisprudence are left puzzled by some recent decisions of the apex court.

The FIRs against Arnab Goswami of Republic TV were stayed in a blink and enough time was granted to him and the state governments to respond to courts’ notices as the honourable judges felt that they ‘were not inclined to interfere with media’s right to freedom of expression.’ Now, even a schoolboy knows that the media’s right to freedom of expression derives from the ordinary citizen’s right to freedom of expression. And, that this right is not unfettered. It can’t be abused.

Without prejudging this particular case, one may point out that the courts seem to treat different individuals differently. Those favoured by the rulers seem to enjoy greater freedoms. Others get slapped with non-bailable offences for unzipping their lips. The majesty of law is sustained by its transparent impartiality and safeguarding the principle of equality before law. Many feel that the courts have abdicated their responsibility by conceding that at times like this it’s best not to interfere with what the government is doing. One would like to submit humbly that it is at times like this that judicial oversight is required most. Specially, in a federal system like ours where conflicts may arise between the states and the Centre about the implementation of policy.

It’s imperative for the nation to be united in war against this deadly virus. But this certainly doesn’t mean that we should all the time blindly follow the leader like a herd of sheep. Nor can the Indians allow themselves to be browbeaten into submission before superstitious religious fanaticism. There are legitimate apprehensions about unnecessary surveillance. Not only by government agencies authorised to do so (following the prescribed legal procedure) but also by vigilantes claiming to be supporters of the regime. Thank god, lynch mobs have not been rampant lately but volunteers of social organisation/NGOs have been active and visible at many places ‘helping’ the authorities impose the lockdown effectively.

Once the lockdown is lifted and we begin to pick up pieces of our splintered lives, we will be forced to ask these, and other, uncomfortable questions. What’s going to be the shape of electoral politics in India? Is the media ever going to look beyond the statistics of Covid infection and morbidity? How are we going to reconnect with colleagues and reorganise domestic life after stepping out tentatively in the vastly changed world? Life, after Covid, is not going to be easy.



(The opinions expressed here are those of the author former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University and can be contacted at pushpeshpant@gmail.com)