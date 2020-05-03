Operation coronavirus: Kerala remains vigilant

Tom Jose By

The modern world had never been brought to a near standstill till the novel coronavirus pandemic. This fact illustrates the devastating impact that the virus is having on the world, our way of life and productive activity. With the development and large-scale production of effective vaccine months away, the global challenge to effectively manage this crisis is unprecedented and one we must undertake together. The success of some governments around the world in managing the public health emergency is very encouraging.

Kerala has also been witnessing good results over the past three weeks, wherein the spread of the virus appears to have been slowed, flattening the curve. As on April 26, 2020, a total of 468 persons have tested positive in the state since the outbreak with 123 currently under treatment, 342 recovered and three unfortunate deaths. Kerala has recorded a recovery rate of 73 per cent.

Kerala has been able to achieve these results leveraging on our robust public health system and crisis management experience, particularly from the 2018 major floods and Nipah virus outbreak. Another key aspect is that the state correctly assessed the magnitude of the threat posed by the virus and began tracking, containment and other preparatory measures before large-scale spread.

As reports of the spread in Wuhan city of China emerged, the state was vigilant of a possible spread to Kerala. The first COVID-19 positive case in India was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020, in a Wuhan University student who had returned at that time. Subsequently, the state was placed on high alert and early tracking was started even before the alert from the World Health Organisation.

As soon as the second bout of cases was confirmed, a Crisis Management Group (CMG)—chaired by the Chief Secretary and comprising senior Secretaries of the Government and the Director-General of Police—was constituted. The CMG meets regularly to assess the dynamic situation and identify best possible remedial measures.

The presence of a slew of Secretaries in the CMG, who are medical doctors with in-depth public health administration expertise at various levels of Government, provides greater impetus to professional decision-making. Around-the-clock COVID-19 War Room—headed by the Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, and comprising five other IAS officers—is functioning in the Government Secretariat to monitor and quickly respond to situations.

Kerala implemented containment strategies early by enforcing health screening at all four international airports, and all districts were placed on high alert. The ‘Break the Chain’ campaign of the Government, which is aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 through breaking the chain of infection by practising basic hygiene like washing hands, has been a big success. The Government has also identified suitable synergies with volunteers, private companies and even prisoners, mainly in areas such as the manufacture of masks, sanitisers and Personal Protective Equipment.

As soon as the pandemic escalated, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan began convening daily review meetings with top officials and experts. He has also been holding daily televised press conferences keeping the public well-informed. This has been crucial in allaying fears while apprising the public of the threat resulting in the public by and large cooperating with the directions of the Government.

The Government of Kerala implemented a lockdown in the state on March 23, 2020, taking into account the public health scenario even before the national lockdown was announced. Kerala has been implementing a COVID-19 management system consisting of screening at entry points, compulsory home isolation, contact tracing etc. as per health protocols. The persons in home isolation are being contacted over phone on a daily basis and key indicators monitored.

To ensure the welfare of people, Kerala has implemented various measures, including the establishment of community kitchens, distribution of food grain kits and basic amenities etc. As part of these welfare measures, Kerala has also been ensuring the welfare of the 3.8 lakh guest workers here, including providing entertainment facilities like cable television in large camps. The state has also taken particular care to ensure the welfare of vulnerable people considering age, financial situation, other health issues etc. The field-level data that is being collected was used to build epidemiological models and projection studies, and thereby make the containment strategy tailor-made.

Kerala set up nearly 5,000 COVID-19 care homes especially near all international airports along with isolation beds in hospitals and even within prisons in case prisoners are affected. About 700 medical councillors have been deployed in the 24X7 Disha call centres offering tele-counselling for people in distress. There is another possible wave of COVID-19 cases that is being anticipated once domestic and international travel restrictions are eased. In anticipation, Kerala has already identified 9,72,000 possible COVID-19 hospital beds.

These include 1,27,000 beds in Government and private hospitals, and 8,44,000 possible field hospital beds that can be set up in schools, colleges, hostels, hotels, auditoriums, stadia etc. in about four days. There are 8,062 ICU beds and 2,302 ventilators available in Government and private hospitals. The Government of Kerala has started easing restrictions and permitting activities in certain sectors as per Government of India guidelines. The situation with the pandemic is quite dynamic and the Government of Kerala remains vigilant.



(The opinions expressed here are those of the author who is the Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala)