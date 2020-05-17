Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to host Mask-a-Thon to create awareness on wearing mask

Ayesha Singh By

Face masks have become a symbol for safety. Whether homemade or mass-produced, they are the simplest, most affordable of protections available. Recognizing this, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Delhi, is set to host Mask-a-Thon, an awareness-centered art competition to make children cognizant of the usefulness of wearing them.

The principal idea is to get kids to read, watch, and get acclimatized to the new normal. Therefore, masks will metamorphose into an artist’s canvas, using creativity as a tool for learning. Children will draw, paint and illustrate on it applying their aesthetic intuitiveness, transforming them into little masterpieces. “It’s about igniting curiosity. This activity will make them ask questions. Through it all, parents can guide their children with the right answers and explain to them the importance of simple measures. They can also tell them about precautions to be taken once schools open. It’ll be nice if parents also simplify stories of brave frontline workers and share them with kids to build empathy,” says Kiran Nadar, KNMA Founder and Chairperson.

The KNMA mask competition poster

The winning art will be printed on the masks and showcased for viewers. “Our idea is to shine a light on the noble task of volunteering. The focus is to bring the liberating spirit of creativity, which is our preoccupation, to honour the heroic efforts of our public health professionals,” says Nadar. Two age-groups can partake in this competition: Junior (Born on or after January 1, 2009) and Senior (Born between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2008).

Winners will receive exciting prizes and certificates. In addition to this, everybody will get a participation certificate because the idea is to encourage students to build compassion and understanding for healthcare and sanitation workers, in addition to also enjoying a fun day of art.Submissions can be done through Knma.in. Entries are being welcomed till May 23 and results will be announced by May 30. Keep a close check on the website.