Make the most of your balcony during coronavirus

Forgotten in the rush of office hours and school timings, people are suddenly discovering their balconies. It’s a different scenario now as people from Madrid to Mumbai, Chicago to Zhejiang and Hamburg to Alexandria take to open spaces from within their homes in an effort to connect with nature and the outdoors in an era of self-isolation. Let us look at the five ways one can do this.

Create a Patio

Most balconies in modern construction are actually small and restricted spaces. While one can rue the lack of space, try doing it up with a single bench that can serve a lounge seating, or even install a chair and side table for some exclusive me-time. Do it up with colourful cushions and some bright hanging pots or fairy lights.

Look to the East

Don’t we love Middle Eastern rugs and comfy footstools? Transform your outdoor space into an enchanting paradise, like something out of Aladdin. Splurge on bright yellows, bold blues, vivid violets and rich red tones. Accessorise with scented candles, wicker baskets, hanging lanterns and create an urban jungle of sorts.

Set Up a Bar

While executing this, keep in mind that the bar should be multi-functional. It could be a place to enjoy an intimate breakfast for two, or an addition to your living room when you are entertaining. Just make sure that the bar is sufficiently secured. And while you are at it, why not get some bottle holders in place? You can also set up a herb garden here.

Floor it

Most balconies have boring floor that can really be off-putting. Some clever tiling can transform the whole space and do wonders for the space. Wooden tiles work best. And once you have a good floor in place, all you need are some mason jar candles, hanging lights, a few vertical planters, and you are good to go.

Go Private

While many would want to explore the outdoor from the confines of their balconies, a few would also like to maintain privacy. A canopy or a privacy screen can be your best bet. They will not only shield you from wind, sun, and prying eyes but also add aesthetic value to your decor. For example, a screen allows you to bring the balcony in, literally.