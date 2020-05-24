STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crossover classicist Nirali Kartik to perform online at HCL Concerts-Baithak

Hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik, who has taken to virtual concerts, presents an auditory mosaic of music and conversation

Published: 24th May 2020

Once she closes her eyes and begins to sing, it doesn’t matter whether she’s performing live or in 
front of a screen—read television, tablet or smartphone. For Hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik, who will be online at HCL Concerts-Baithak early this week, music is never about the medium. It will always make a place for itself irrespective of the circumstances.

“When your art is pure, it will invalidate all boundaries,” she says. Kartik represents the modern face of Indian classical music—articulate, versatile and accomplished, projecting both urban attitude and traditional sensibility—cool with both saris and dresses. And at ease with jamming and jazz with husband Kartik Shah, too—Maati Bani, the indie fusion band she started with him reinvents the folk tradition in Indian music. The music fraternity has adapted to the new model of virtual presentation faster than a Cranatic raga. Says the long-haired vocalist, “Human beings have the innate strength to adjust. No matter the situation, we eventually find ways to do what’s important, just art of all kinds throughout this phase.” She is referring to the lockdown. 

This is not Nirali’s first such baithak; in December she became the brand ambassador for Taj Mahal tea and curated Taj Mahal tea bhaithaks. The diversion to holding live concerts on virtual platforms is effected by the flexibility of musicians like her. “I’ll be performing a few late evening ragas like Madhukauns, Kedar and Kalavati. Some compositions such as Kanha re in Kedar are traditional while others are contemporary like Kahe Mori Baat, which is composed by my guru Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar.

I’ll also include a semi-classical composition in Raga Bhairavi,” she says like a true fusionista. Given the change in context and circumstance, her hour-long baithak promises to be an auditory mosaic of music and conversation—an inspirational walk through imagination led by a singer whose training began when she was nine years old. The only difference this time is that baithaks eliminate the physical distance between the performer and the audience, as the wifi takes over.

On May 25, Nirali Kartik will be streamed live on the Facebook page of HCL Concerts, YouTube and Twitter at 7 pm. The concert series has featured flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, and Rasika Shekar, Ghulam Hasan Khan, tabla player Arunangshu Chaudhury, Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt on the Mohan Veena, Hindustani vocalists Anuratn Rai, Shubha Mudgal, and Ghulam Hasan Khan. On May 27, sitarist Navin Mishra will take stage concluding the series. 

