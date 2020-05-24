Notes for an isolated heart  

Krishnaraj Iyengar By

Who hears music, feels his solitude peopled at once,” Robert Browning. In a world that’s learning to accept the new normal, Browning’s words provide hope. We speak to experts and find out the different ways in which this universal language can be a bridge over troubled times.

RAGA REVELRY

“Ragas have the magical ability to calm the senses and uplift the mood. Aarohi ragas or those with an upscale movement, such as the morning Ramkali, evening Nand, nocturnal Kedar to name a few, bring cheer,” says sitar and tabla maestro Pandit Nayan Ghosh. The vast repertoire of Indian classical encompasses both Hindustani and Cranatic, the latter being principally soaked in Bhakti Rasa. Bengaluru-based veena master Deepak Paramashivan explains, “Ragas such as Shahana, Neelambari, Ananda Bhairavi, Punnagavarali and Shankarabharana have a calming effect, while Kannada, Navarasa Kannada, Ravichandrike and Kadana Kuthoohala elevate the mood.”

SYMPHONIC SYNERGY

Western classical music stresses harmony using soothing instruments such as cellos, oboes, violins and pianos. The spaced-out, elaborate and intricately designed structure is the secret to its nerve-relaxing quality. Beethoven’s pastoral symphonies, Mozart’s piano concertos or even the grandeur of Pavarotti’s towering voice can make you meditate, as can, Schumann’s Symphony no.1 in B flat Major, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons or Bach Keyboard Concerto no.1 in D Minor.

FLUTE FIESTA

Considered the closest to the human voice and the heart, the flute’s soothing spirituality has drawn poets, artists and seers throughout history. Recordings of the legendary bansuri patriarch Pandit Pannalal Ghosh, venu recitals of maestro N Ramani or even western classical flute can de-stress remarkably.

DEVOTIONAL DELIGHT

India’s vast repertoire of devotional music, right from chants, mantras, Marathi Abhangas, Bhajans, Baul songs, Gospel Hymns to Sufi music such as Qawwali and Dhikr can bring tremendous hope in trying times. “This is an opportune time to connect with the creator,” says corporate educator

Smita Vyas.

CELTIC CONCERTO

The peppy, cheery dance music of Ireland can immerse the heart in gaiety and joy. Pipes, tin whistles, fiddles and banjo rev up the spirits. In fact, Celtic music is synonymous with Gaelic words ‘Caint’ (chatter) and ‘Craic’ ( fun). Need we explain more?