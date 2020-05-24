STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The self changes its stand often



For representative purpose

What is the Self? To know the answer, Sri Adi Sankaracharya in the Vivekachoodamani points out to us what is not the Self. In this train of thought, the physical body, the energy body, the mind have been discounted. Now it is the time to negate the intellect too.Why? The Self is permanent, unchanging and consciousness itself. The intellect sheath or the Vignanamaya Kosha keeps changing moment to moment and it is inert by itself. It functions because of consciousness. It is limited in its capabilities while the Self is unlimited and infinite in its nature. It is available to our perception and changes its stand often. Something that is not eternal cannot become the eternal Self.

The intellect is that which makes us decide and we know for sure that our decisions keep changing moment to moment. One moment we may decide to go out and the next moment we will cancel that plan and decide to stay at home and follow the rules of the land! It can be seen, we say, because our changing decisions and ideas are available for our cognition. What I see cannot be me, but different from me. 

Now the Acharya moves on to the final encasement of our personality, the Anandamaya Kosha. The sheath of bliss reflects consciousness, being closest to it. When the quality of darkness, Tamas yawns a bit, that is our Anandamaya Kosha. It has three qualities called Priya, Moda and Pramoda. When we hear of something we like, we experience joy. That is Priya. When the same object is surely on its way to reach us, it is Moda and we have thoroughly enjoyed what we wanted —eaten that ice-cream or chocolate, worn that dress or rode that bike many times over—that is called Pramoda or a fulfilled experience of that object. The Anandamaya Kosha is an experience which is the result of good actions done in the past.

This state of joy in deep sleep is common to all, king and pauper alike. “I don’t know who I am,” is the condition of the mind in the state of bliss. That state is joyful because the Brahman, which is bliss itself, is reflected in the Anandamaya Kosha. This sheath too—though gives us the experience of joy—is not the Self as it is a conditioned expression and it keeps changing. It is the result of good actions done in the past and hence is limited. It is contained within four other layers, which are modifications again.

