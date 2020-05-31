STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'The Lovebirds' review: Needed more wind beneath their wings

It is impossible not to laugh.The film begins with Nanjiani and Rae having a one-night fling that somehow results in four years of living together.

Published: 31st May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Lovebirds'

While being chased by cops and a criminal ring, the ‘out-of-love but still-in-love’ couple in The Lovebirds—Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae)—walk into a party hosted by their friends.

They are looking for help to hack the phone of a dead person who was run over right in front of them, by their own car, which was carjacked by a gruff moustached guy who is now after the couple to bump them off. It’s the couple who have just escaped from having hot bacon grease poured on their faces.

Jibran’s face is bleeding because of an escape involving a very angry horse. The guy they seek help from looks at Jibran and says, “There is blood on your face?”

A very cautious Jibran, visibly stringing words in his head, says, “Hmmm… yeah… it’s a big disgrace.”

It is impossible not to laugh.The film begins with Nanjiani and Rae having a one-night fling that somehow results in four years of living together.

What felt cute once is annoying now. What felt exciting once is shallow now. It is Marriage Story all over again. And for some reason, they decide to discuss this while driving a car.

This, of course, results in an accident, which kicks off a meandering chain of events that is mostly predictable but fleetingly funny.

A few gags are done right, especially one that involves an Eyes Wide Shut-inspired sex cult. Rae and Nanjiani feed off each other’s comic timing and deliver even droll lines with commitment. For any romcom worth its salt to work, it is important that the leads be charming, funny, and complement each other.

In The Lovebirds, the casting is on point, but it is a classic case of putting the cart before the horse. Despite Rae and Nanjiani making the most of what they are given, the situations are all too generic. The romance is generic.

The classic mix-up is generic. The seemingly impossible situation to make their way out of is generic. There is no palpable tension. There is no proverbial twist in the tale. Oh wait, there is… But even that is generic.

At one point, Jibran and Leilani are referred to as a nice but annoying couple. This succinctly describes the movie. It is nice.

It is warm. It ties up loose ends. It manages to make us smile, and even laugh at times. But this is all constantly undercut by general predictability. These lovebirds are cute and fuzzy, but their flight isn’t as high as it should have been.  

The Lovebirds
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Platform: Netflix
Director: Michael Showalter                 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Lovebirds Kumail Nanjiani Issa Rae
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp