STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Amid COVID blues, art lives on 

Bose’s ‘Diwali’ and several other paintings by prominent artists are part of gallery DAG’s latest festive exhibit, titled ‘The World Will Go On’, to be held from November 2 to 12.

Published: 01st November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Untitled (Yashodara and Krishna) by Jamini Roy

Untitled (Yashodara and Krishna) by Jamini Roy

Sometime in the late 1890s, Nandlal Bose’s mother would refurbish toys and dolls for her son. That sparked the young boy’s interest in art and craft, and he began decorating Puja pandals in his birthplace, Bihar’s Munger district.

Eventually, this graduate from the Calcutta School of Art became an integral part of India’s history when he was given the task of illustrating the pages of the Indian Constitution.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also commissioned Bose to design the emblems of India’s highest civilian awards, including the Bharat Ratna and Padma Shri.

Almost seven decades later, as the world faces one of the worst crises in history, Bose’s sketch ‘Diwali’ gives hope for better times.

Bose’s ‘Diwali’ and several other paintings by prominent artists are part of gallery DAG’s latest festive exhibit, titled ‘The World Will Go On’, to be held from November 2 to 12. Celebrating India’s unique visual language of pre-modern and modern art, the show features artworks from the cusp of change when European and Indian art met to create a hybrid vocabulary, including rare paintings from the 19th century onwards by unknown masters, who oversaw this development and have left behind their art.

Says Ashish Anand, MD and CEO, DAG, “We wanted the selection to have a positive spirit, to bring a sense of healing as salve for our souls. In India, we are lucky that so much of our art addresses the sacred space, ideal for this season. But we also looked for examples of the joys of life, things we are grateful for—beautiful dawns, the plenitude of still-lifes, the rhythm of dance, the unheard but felt tones of music; we wanted to celebrate life.”

 Untitled by Manu Parekh

Just like artist Manu Parekh’s untitled work that was done in the 1960s that depicts a sacred idol in an abstract manner. Says Parekh, “I lived in Kolkata in the 1960s and was completely taken in by the atmosphere during Durga Puja. I feel abstractions haven’t been dealt enough in India which has such a rich religious iconography. Our pictorial heritage needs to be depicted well.”

His wife Madhvi Parekh’s work too reminisces their days spent in the ‘City of Joy’  with a painting on goddesses Durga and Kali. She says, “I vividly remember the beautiful Kali Puja I witnessed in Kolkata.”The exhibition brings to art lovers many other exquisite works like Bose’s, including Kshitindranath Mazumdar’s ‘Shiva and Parvati’, M F Husain’s  ‘Devi’, ‘The Bindu’ by S H Raza and Krishen Khanna’s ‘Bandwallas’. 

‘The World Will Go On’ (The Claridges, New Delhi, Nov 2-12)

It comprises research into the styles of each artist/work included in:
Epic Tales from the Ramayana
The Goddess Principle: The feminine in Indian art and literature through the ages
The Art of Living: Riparian bounty, plenitude, the seasons, harvests, still-lifes, cityscapes
Romancing the Gods: Divine love and harmony is characteristic of all that we celebrate as culture today
A Celebration of Colour and Energy: Abstraction, neo-tantra and the power of colour as an expression of sentiment
Sacred Iconography: Symbols as representation of a sacred language

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 art
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp