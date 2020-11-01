STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking India on a ride: Pandemic streets witnessed bicycle rush amid lockdown, enthusiasm remains

'We’ve reclaimed the roads. It’s liberating,' says Adhar Bhardwaj, an event manager and consultant from Delhi, who purchased a Frog Cycles’ Munich model in July.

Close to 41,80,945 bicycles have been sold in India between May and September 2020, according to the All India Bicycle Manufacturers Association.

Sure, Indian roads are full of myriad cyclists, since the bicycle is the poor man’s mobike. Meanwhile, the pandemic has been a vicious cycle.

Like for Samir Gupta from Gurgaon, who was laid off from his well-paying MNC job. He had the usual corporate executive ailments like high blood pressure, blood sugar, weight gain and cholesterol. With nothing to do, he washed and cleaned his dusty old bicycle and went for a ride. Since then there is no backpedaling on health.

He’s lost eight kg, normalised his blood pressure and his mind is balanced. Like Gupta, an entire brigade of cyclists hit the road during the lockdown and haven’t stopped. The new wheels are smart, trendy and expensive.

“The lockdown allowed for a safe riding experience (always a major concern for cyclists) and that’s why people like me who fear undisciplined driving, have started riding again,” he says. Style matters, too. City roads are still not conducive to cycling. “Since the unlock, the traffic situation has worsened. 

"There are no safe bicycle tracks or bicycle education programmes. Pollution levels are up. I doubt whether the cycling fever can last,” says Mumbai-based cycling enthusiast, 45-year-old Arushi Mehra.

However, high-tech style isn’t going anywhere. Gagan Singh, 21, rolls out his sleek Rs 74,000 Bianchi Via Nirone 7 cycle on to Mumbai streets.

He has a SmartHalo that tracks his cycling metrics and provides light in the dark. He can access notifications.

The anti-theft alarm is useful. The bike has boat lights and reflectors, a customised saddle and more.

“Once I took to biking in April, the interest kept growing. I’m now a part of three biking clubs and I plan on starting one of my own,” he says.

Says Tarun Gogoi, a wholesale bicycle dealer in Jhandewalan, one of the biggest cycle markets in Delhi, “Demand is at an all-time high. Supply is slow because no one saw this coming.”

For upscale models, you have to book in advance. From padded bike shorts to laser-enhanced bicycle lights; insulated water bottles to airbags, bike gears and gadgets are all the rage today. “Today’s cyclists want to invest in both protection and style,” says Gogoi.

Kochi-based physiotherapist Rakshita Swamy shares that cycling helps build muscle, boosts metabolism, promotes cardiovascular health and improves good breath work. It’s an all-rounder exercise in a time like this. 

Cycling groups have mushroomed since Covid-19 broke out.

“They grow because they unite people. You can also socially distance even while being together,” says Delhi-based Rahul Garg, founder of Mad Over Biking, a pan-India cycling community platform.

“From eight to 68-years-olds, people are changing lifestyles through cycling. It is an   alternative to urban transportation, too,” he adds.  Tell that to the farmers lighting fires on the fields.

Beginners

Hero Kyoto 26T Single Speed Mountain Bike If you’re just starting, this is your best bet. It’s affordable and sturdy, has linear-pull brakes, and front and rear reflectors. Rs 4,799

Omobikes Hybrid CyclE The best part is that it’s lightweight. At 12.9 kg, its high tensile steel frame is easy to manage. It has an adjustable seat between five feet two inches and six feet. Double-wall alloy rims cut it for people looking for sleek features and the anti-rust coating comes in handy on those rainy days.Rs 8,950

Frog Manchester 27.5 One of the best 
bicycle for flat trails, it comes with thick tyres and alloy rims that help navigate bumpy roads. It’s reasonably good for dirt tracks too.Rs 21,499

Urban Terrain UT1000 Great looks and reliable quality, it comes with good wheel support at 27.5 inches, has double-walled alloy rims and easy thumb shifters. A top-selling feature is its 21-speed gear.
Rs 17,999

Bergamont Sweep 3I Urban Bike Its solid geometry makes it a top pick. This is an entry level hybrid bike that offers high performance. It comes with hydraulic disc brakes and mounting choices for fenders and carrier.Rs 44,800

TRIAD E3 Electric Bicycle A worthy investment for serious riders, the bike comes nearly completely 
assembled. It has EU-certified lithium-ion battery and the charge time is three to four hours, while the mileage is up to 50km.Rs 35,099

Advanced

Focus Izalco Race 9.9 This one is for professional cyclists and comes complete with technically advanced features. Wheel changes take under ten seconds because of its quick-release axle. It comes with 22 gears. Rs 3,49,990

RCR AF Ultegra Road Bike This is best suited for sports cycling. It boats 11-speed controls and a 700 mm wheel size. With a desirable propulsion-to-comfort ratio, the bicycle comes with a lighting kit and bell.Rs 1,39,999

