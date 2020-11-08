STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Control cramps the easy way

Muscle cramps have become the bane of our lives. Endless sitting and working like robots, aches and pains are commonplace.

Muscle cramps have become the bane of our lives. Endless sitting and working like robots, aches and pains are commonplace. The sad part is that youngsters seem to be complaining of these most. There are times when you don’t know the reason for these cramps but many times they are due to either a desk-bound lifestyle, dehydration or poor diet.

Sportsmen often complain of muscular cramps due to strain and overuse. All this can be fixed by adding the below in your diet.  Water: Hydration is spoken about rampantly but people still manage to ignore this important requirement. An adult needs close to three litres of water but we don’t even get close to two. The common reason people give is that they forget.

The other one is that they don’t like the taste of plain water. For the former, set an alarm in your phone that reminds you every one hour to take a glass in. For the latter, infuse water with fruits, herbs and fragrant flowers or leaves. Lemon works well too. Consume fruits like orange and watermelon as their water content is high. 

Nuts, beans and legumes:  These are rich in calcium, protein and magnesium that help to avoid muscle cramps and also in the repair of tissues. They are high in fibre and that helps in cramps-control.
Banana: Banana is a quick choice for cramp relief. It is a rich source of potassium in addition to calcium and magnesium. Churn them into a smoothie if you don’t want to eat it in its usual form. 
Milk: Replete in electrolytes (electrolytes help in easy osmosis of water into muscle cells), it also hydrates the body. Milk is a good source of protein that helps in muscle tissue repair after workouts.
Coconut water: In addition to being a rich source of calcium, sodium, magnesium, phosphorus and more, it is a great lubricant for joints. It helps prevent pain and aids the growth of cells. 

The author is a Delhi-based certified nutritionist and wellness coach.
 

