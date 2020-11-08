STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drop identification with the body

Even the identification with the body as myself and consequently all other aspects of the subtle body too is only an imaginary notion of the intellect.

Published: 08th November 2020

hand

For representational purposes

If I have to realise and abide in my real nature as the self, what should I do? We may have this genuine question. Adi Sankaracharya says in the Vivekachoodamani, to experience that blissful state of the self, drop the identification with this body, which by itself is nothing but a ball of flesh.

He goes on to say, give up a sense of pride and attachment to one’s lineage, the history of the ancestral Rishis called the gotra, the identification to one’s own name, form and the status at the moment in life—a student, a householder, one who has begun renunciation and the complete renunciate. 

Give up also the attachment to the qualities of the subtle body—hunger and thirst of the energy body, likes and dislikes of the mind, praise and censure of the intellect, I am the doer and I am the enjoyer of the intellect. 

In order to create a sense of disgust to what we are actually holding on to and calling it as mine, the Acharya in all his compassion for our welfare terms the body as Ardra Shava or a wet and foul-smelling dead body. 

Even the identification with the body as myself and consequently all other aspects of the subtle body too is only an imaginary notion of the intellect. When even this attachment is only an illusory understanding, what to say of the world which is seen through these lenses? The only task left after this renunciation is to identify with who I truly am—awareness.

What is the reason the teacher is asking us to stop our identification? It is only by giving up the identification with the body, giving up other identities will bear fruit. Else, even if we give up our identification with other things like our clothes, books, likes and dislikes and our own opinions and concepts, if the identification with the body has not gone, the locus for other identifications to rest on has not been removed and they will come back again.

Having given up, what’s remaining to be done? In all the three periods of time, there is a supreme knowledge which seamlessly instructs of who I am. This knowledge of the self never inflicts itself on us and does not create any changes. In the states of waking, dream and deep-sleep, in the past, present and future, in good times and bad, this knowledge of the self does not have any negative impact on us. It is always available to remind us of our true self.

Give up attachment and do what? Know my own self. If the choice is given between trusting in an illusion and trusting the reality, what is the choice we will make? Surely reality! Yet why Vedanta has to repeat this so many times is, we are always holding on to the illusion thinking it is the reality.

What is the result of holding on to the truth alone? The seeker attains peace and the true unbroken form of essential bliss.

That true form is consciousness whose nature is bliss, being formless and actionless.

