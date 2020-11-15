Food bytes: Recipe for Govind gatte

Govind gatte
Ingredients
(For the gate)
- Gram flour: 1 cup
- Whisked curd: 3 tsp
- Ghee: 2 tsp
- Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
- Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
- Red chilli powder: 1 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Aniseed: 1 tsp
- Turmeric: 1/2 tsp (Filling)
- Crumbled paneer: 4 tsp
- Coriander: 1 tsp
- Salt (Gravy)
- Ghee: 4 tsp
- Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
- Bay leaf: 1 tsp
- Red chilli dry: 2
- Slit green chilli: 1
- Ginger paste: 1 tsp
- Cloves: 3
- Tomatoes: 2
- Cashew paste: 5
- Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
- Red pepper powder: 1/2 tsp
- Coriander powder: 2 tsp
- Salt
- Asafoetida: 1/2 tsp
Method
- Mix the ingredients and make 10 small balls.
- Flatten into pancakes and add the filling. Fold the edges.
- Boil water and add the gatte. Let it cook till they float up.
- In a pan, heat oil and fry them
- For gravy, heat oil and add cumin, and ginger paste. Mix other spices.
- Blend tomatoes and cashew paste.
- Add yoghurt and stir. Add gatte and cover.
- Add garam masala and kasoori methi. Serve hot.
The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com