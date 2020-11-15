Food bytes: Recipe for Govind gatte

MONISH GUJRAL By

Govind gatte

Ingredients

(For the gate)

Gram flour: 1 cup

Whisked curd: 3 tsp

Ghee: 2 tsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Aniseed: 1 tsp

Turmeric: 1/2 tsp (Filling)

Crumbled paneer: 4 tsp

Coriander: 1 tsp

Salt (Gravy)

Ghee: 4 tsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Bay leaf: 1 tsp

Red chilli dry: 2

Slit green chilli: 1

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Cloves: 3

Tomatoes: 2

Cashew paste: 5

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Red pepper powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tsp

Salt

Asafoetida: 1/2 tsp

Method

Mix the ingredients and make 10 small balls.

Flatten into pancakes and add the filling. Fold the edges.

Boil water and add the gatte. Let it cook till they float up.

In a pan, heat oil and fry them

For gravy, heat oil and add cumin, and ginger paste. Mix other spices.

Blend tomatoes and cashew paste.

Add yoghurt and stir. Add gatte and cover.

Add garam masala and kasoori methi. Serve hot.

The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com