Urban legend: Favre-Leuba

Swiss watch brand Favre-Leuba, is opening up new possibilities for the trend-conscious city-dweller with the launch of its Sky Chief Chronograph. Whether as a stylish companion for a business dinner, or just as a colourful statement for a leisure outfit—the different colour combinations offer room for a variety of uses and personal style.

The watch has a stainless steel case with an autumn green with black counters; burgundy red with brown counters; velvet black with beige indexes; panda with porcelain white dial and black counters and red cherry indexes. The strap is suede leather in dark root brown and khaki green hues.

Made for individualists, experimenters and innovators, with this offering, Favre-Leuba aims to assert itself as a manufacturer of urban lifestyle watches in the future. Priced at Rs 1,99,000, it’s available at Helios Watch Store by Titan across India.