Back up your phone the right way

You’ll see a person quickly tumble down ‘panic land’ when they cannot find their phone. The anxiety goes from bad to worse when they realize they could lose previous data. That’s how indispensable these devices have become. To avoid any hassle, it’s best to take preemptive backup measures as we live in times when technological process have been simplified and are largely user-friendly. So here are the best ways of getting around to backing up your phone right.

IPhone

Apple systems are relatively easier to understand and don’t require too much technical support, which is an advantage for senior age-groups.

To back up, just go to your iOS settings and tap your name and then iCloud and iCloud backup, and you’re sorted. Your data will flow into this space continuously and automatically.

“The positive aspect is the convenience with which one can use the backup service but the drawback is that if you exceed 5GB data, you’ll have to pay to buy more storage,” says Delhi-based tech guru Nitin Verma, adding, “Everything from device settings, calendar information, contact lists, messages and more is backed up in one location. That’s how simple it is.” The thing that we all can vouch for in iPhones is its security protocols and therefore, finding third-party access to its system is next to impossible.

“You could still come across apps that promise backups but there’s always a catch, mostly being that they’ll save data stored only on your computer,” says Verma who recommends Google One as a promising storage app for iOS. It will store video files, photos, contacts, calendar et al. “Worth trying,” he says.

Android

The biggest advantage with Android devices is that it allows for third-party access, so you have a lot of choice while choosing one you’re most confident about or have heard great reviews for. Those with a Pixel phone should follow three simple steps: Go to system, advanced, and backup.

“Try freemium Super Backup & Restore which is a comprehensive app that covers a gamut of backup option including apps, contacts, SMS, call logs, bookmarks, calendars and more to your SD card. You can also share installation APK files with whoever you like. It requires Android 5.0 and up,” says Verma.