Check out fun work out ideas for children 

Ever since schools shut and park visits were forbidden, kids have succumbed to sedentary behaviour. Screen time has increased and physical activity has decreased, leading to lifestyle disorders such as hyper-activeness, mental illness, diabetes and others. Unhealthy eating habits have become common and kids in their teens are complaining of fatigue.

Children have been sleeping an extra half hour per day, spending close to five hours in front of the screen daily, and their consumption of red meat, sugary drinks and junk foods has increased, according to a study

published in University at Buffalo research.

“This is true of the Indian context too where children are becoming unhealthier and restless staying home,” says Rishikesh Kumar, CEO and Founder, Xtraliving, who shares the one thing that can arrest this growing concern. That is exercise. He shares a few fun workouts that kids can undertake easily, safely and sans any paraphrenia.

Squat and jump: Make this fun by playing a favourite song. While kids squat, they should hold the position. Parents should then turn off the music momentarily (like it’s done in musical chairs). When this happens, kids need to jump immediately. Whenever the song plays, they squat again. This will increase their core and leg strength.

Plank and tap: As kids take the plank position, they tap their shoulders. It’s easier said than done so go slow and steady. Set a reasonable target for the taps. Once achieved, reward your kids. The exercise increases their core and upper body strength.

Lunge race: Kids should cover a set distance, while doing maximum lunges they can in five minutes. Once the body gets used to, increase the number of lunges. This helps them gain leg strength.

Overhead bottle race: Kids have to put a water bottle over their head and while squatting, cover the maximum distance possible in five minutes. This is a fun way of increasing core and shoulder strength.

Obstacle course: Create a course at home with household objects that gets kids running, jumping, climbing and crawling. You could have weekend tournaments too wherein family members participate and make it an exciting event.

Hangman: An excellent workout to gain height, increase arm strength and overall stamina. All kids need to do is hang from a rod. If they have a sibling, both can hang and see who does it longer.

Deadlift and walk: Kids lift a heavy object lying around the house and walk continuously with it for 10 minutes. This builds muscle strength.