STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Where wild flowers roam

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh’s debut collection for Satya Paul is a modern-day  homage to the flamboyant Flower Child of the Sixties.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

A woman who is not just free-spirited in her heart, but embraces it in her everyday attitude as well.

A woman who is not just free-spirited in her heart, but embraces it in her everyday attitude as well.

Over the meadows in the valley where the wildflowers roam, Rajesh Pratap Singh seeks inspiration out of the city into the wild. And it’s not just any flower. It’s those big, bold, full-blown petals of the flamboyant flower power era—a time where both music and motifs were larger than life.

Rajesh Pratap Singh

Naturally, the inspiration for the new Valley of Flowers collection came from the lifestyle icons of the late 60s and 70s, as well as the the collages of one of the most influential ‘outsider’ artists of that time, Henry Darger. “Growing up, I was fascinated with the album covers of  Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Plant, Patti Smith and Studio 54 characters, as well as Darger’s work.

I wanted to bring back that nostalgic feeling by using seminal floral motifs, bold prints and colours to infuse the collection with a fresh interpretation for millennials who could take a trip down memory lane, and embrace their own free-spirited attitude.

After all, there are lessons for all of us in history and the world can now gain from the exuberance and innocence of that era,” says Singh, who joined as Satya Paul’s Creative Director this June.The collection that comprises ready-to-wear clothing, saris, scarves and bags, therefore, reimagines outspoken motifs reminiscent of the era into the present world.

While staying true to that period, it nevertheless, caters to the needs of the modern-day woman who is proud to wear her fearless attitude on her sleeve. A woman who is not just free-spirited in her heart, but embraces it in her everyday attitude as well.

So, there are signature print saris with 3D embroidery and handwoven interpretations, reversible kimonos, tailored suits, pleated tunics, evening capes, tie-up bow tops and dresses in floral patchwork with hand-stitch details in the Japanese Boro style—which is basically textiles that have been mended or patched together.Besides, there are silk, wool and pure cashmere scarfs with an antivirus finish. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Pratap Singh Satya Paul
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp