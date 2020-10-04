STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bare Anatomy packs a punch with personalised skin and hair care products

One-size-fits-all doesn’t work today. And customers know that well. They seek solutions suited for their specific needs.

Published: 04th October 2020

One-size-fits-all doesn’t work today. And customers know that well. They seek solutions suited for their specific needs. This development has seen the emergence of several players in the segment of personalisation in skin and hair care. This is expected to only increase. Conventional diktats of ideal beauty are being broken ruthlessly. Especially those based on the ‘perfect’ skin colour, body shape and age are being sprung out of the window.

Science takes over for better health standards New entrants are using technology to secure a grassroots level understanding of the unique needs and formulations of products after factoring in relevant data on external factors like location and lifestyle. This data is then analysed by scientists and proprietary algorithms to offer a precise solution to the specific problem faced by the customer.

By receiving the exact ingredients that we require basis our ‘type’, we can avoid exposure to harmful chemicals. Transparently handpicked clean ingredients Personalised beauty brands conduct their diligent research, selecting only the most effective and suitable ingredients based on one’s unique profile. Most brands are now going the extra mile to ensure the highest level of clean products by eliminating potentially irritating ingredient. Toxin-free beauty products have proved to be extremely beneficial for the health of skin or hair.

For the girl who’s not on the posters Most brands suit mass interest. But increasingly, many are jumping onto the bandwagon of personalisation to change that and attain the highest degree of exclusivity.
Cleaning up the industry A few brands are amalgamating personalisation with sulfate and paraben-free clean formulations and sustainable packaging to bring the best-in-class products. While personalisation may seem like a luxury, it is something that is turning the skin and hair care industry on its axis for the better. Treating people as individuals and not as a number is going a long way in recognising that the cookie-cutter approach is passé. The author is CEO and Founder, Bare Anatomy

