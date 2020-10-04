STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'Enola Holmes' movie review: The game is afoot

Of course in a film about woman empowerment, it is natural that the women characters would be more appealing.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie

Sherlock has come a long way. And in a short span. From the 2016 season’s finale of Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the condescending and mansplained The Abominable Bride, to Netflix’s recent Enola Holmes and the protagonist’s trials leading to England’s Reform Bills. Both deal with the suffragettes. But while Cumberbatch’s Sherlock makes a mockery of it, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola—and her mother, the amazing Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes—celebrates womanhood and its many struggles. Who wins the audience’s vote is anybody’s guess.

The film, based on the first book in a series by Nancy Springer that centres on Enola—Sherlock’s sister—is directed by Harry Bradbeer. It gives us the most-unladylike heroine, Enola (or, Alone spelt backwards, if you please). This lady may be in distress, but she does not need saving. If anything, she can use her jujutsu skills to save a dandy Viscount Tewkesbury (played ably by Louis Partridge). Formally unschooled, but an excerpt at deciphering and ciphering at will, Enola is suddenly thrust into the midst of adventure after the disappearance of her mother. How she unscrambles the mystery of her mother’s disappearance; saves Tewkesbury and in turn drives England forward, is what the story is about.

When mentioning Holmes, it is natural to think of the sunken-cheeked and hawk-nosed detective, whose deducing powers are the stuff legends are made of. In Enola Holmes, Sherlock (played by the dimple-chinned Superman, Henry Cavill) fails to impress. Save the smirk that is synonymous with Sherlocks down the ages (Jeremy Brett, Robert Downy Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch), there is little else of Conan Doyle’s creation in Cavill’s face or mannerism. As for the other brother, Mycroft (played by Sam Claflin), the makers meant him to be despicable, and he manages that admirably.

Of course in a film about woman empowerment, it is natural that the women characters would be more appealing. From Enola’s wild and innocent ways that at once make her vulnerable and dangerous, to Eudoria’s passion for a cause that makes her the most non-conventional parent, it is a treat to watch. Even, the Dowager Lady Basilwether, played by Frances de la Tour, is an impressive character—a woman long past her prime, proudly holding on to the relics of an era gone by and adamant to keep it that way.
We suggest give Enola Holmes a watch. 

More from Magazine.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enola Holmes Netflix Sherlock Holmes
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp