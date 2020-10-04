STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masterclass in focus: Here are some of the best online photography courses out there

From composition and camera settings, to lighting and photo editing, learn from the best

Published: 04th October 2020

photography

For representational purposes

Learning photography has never been easier. With unrestricted access to online education, amateur photographers can pick up the tricks of the trade right from their homes, and at times, completely free of cost. We round up some of the best courses out there, no matter your skill level.

Basics of Photography: The Complete Guide
Level: Beginner
The comprehensive tutorial by Lifehacker covers the basics such as how a digital camera works, its automatic settings, advanced manual settings, etc. Mostly theoretical, the course offers additional resources for extended learning. It supports some text with videos providing an easy way to gain a better understanding.

Commercial Photography: Still and Moving Image
Level: Intermediate
This FutureLearn online involves exploring still and moving image photography. It also covers new media such as CGI, animation, and more. The course is best suited for those wanting a career in advertising or fashion photography. Some sections of the course are based on the Norwich University of the Arts curriculum.

Introductory Photography Course from Udemy
Level: Beginner
Offering an hour-and-a-half-long course, it covers camera basics such as controlling autofocus modes, controlling exposure and metering modes, and controlling the depth of field. In the short span it helps introduce compositional concepts like the rule of thirds and leading lines. There are also advanced courses on the site that offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

Digital Photography from Alison
Level: Advanced
This Irish web learning company offers free and wide-ranging diploma and certificate courses online. The photography curriculum offers as many as 16 different classes. From covering basic image composition and offering the right tips to help you get started, they also teach you about going beyond the camera and mastering tools such as Photoshop.

Introduction to Photography and Related Media
Level: Beginner
The free course from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) OpenCourseWare initiative has video lectures that teach the fundamentals and technical aspects of both analog and digital SLR cameras. The classes also cover lessons on film imaging, besides digital imaging and studio lighting.

The Practicing Photographer from Lynda
Level: Intermediate
A professional training website from business social media giant LinkedIn, Lynda’s courses focus on building marketable skills and expanding your knowledge base. The Practicing Photographer is a quick 30-minute overview into different styles of cameras, lighting techniques and post-processing programmes. Post this; you can go for any of their over 600 courses and more than 25,000 video tutorials.

Portrait Photography Bootcamp from Creativelive
Level: Advance
It’s the perfect course for a more hands-on learning. This well thought-out Lindsay Adler lesson covers all of the essentials—from advanced posing techniques to a specialised digital course, it has it all. But you’ll need a pretty good understanding of how cameras work in order to understand the lessons on image composition and exposure techniques.

The Essential Guide to Photoshop from Craftsy
Level: Intermediate
In today’s time and age, knowledge of Photoshop has become a de facto requirement for professional photographers. Even if you don’t personally use the tool, you might need to use it for an employer at some point. This course by Skott Chandler covers basics such as importing camera files and retouching images.  

Learning photography
