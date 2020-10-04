STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Sri Adi Sankaracharya on eternal contemplation 

The truth that the whole world that we see spread out in front of us is like an image on the mirror.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sunflowers

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

Work on removing superimpositions of all kinds from the mind, Sri Adi Sankaracharya stresses as a refrain from many a verse in the Vivekachoodamani. He describes the real nature of the body so that one cultivates the dispassion for it.

The physical body is of the nature of flesh born out of excretory matter of the father and mother. Cast it aside mentally as if it were something that cannot be touched. Be the Brahman—the pure consciousness—and fulfil the purpose of your existence in this lifetime, says the Acharya.

He addresses the seeker as Muni—the contemplator or the one who is basically a silent person. Giving a comparison for our condition in existence, he says the Atma (I) and the Paramatma (the Supreme Self) are one, and the same like the space within and without a pot. In one’s understanding, the seeker should merge the individual I into the cosmic I, and what’s left to be done? Nothing, but to remain in the silence within always.

You are that self- illumined substratum, always existing by yourself as the Self. Knowing this, just drop the whole macrocosm of the universe around and the microcosm of the body, as if it were a large container of excretory matter. The Acharya here uses very extremely disgusting examples to turn our attention away from the body, which we constantly pamper, nurture and nourish. The danger of this is that such attachment will pave the way for taking up such bodies in the future and the whole purpose of Vedanta is to put an end to this cycle of coming and going into and out of the body through birth and death. We cannot give up so easily something we love and cherish, but we are always ready to part with immediately something that irritates or disgusts us.

Bring your attention away from the physical body and offer the thought of I into the consciousness of the Self which is in a perpetual state of joy. Doing this, give up even the identification with the subtle body of feelings, thoughts, memories and the notions of I and mine. Be ever as the one consciousness without a second at all times.

The truth that the whole world that we see spread out in front of us is like an image on the mirror. Even if it may appear true to the original form, it is only a uni-dimensional image whose reality is only until you stand in front of the mirror. When you go away, the image too is not there. In the same way, standing in front of the universe, know that it is one big mirror of the Brahman—the supreme self that is you indeed. The image exists because it is a reflection of the Brahman—that is they are all a collection of thoughts of various shapes, sizes and feelings projected on the screen of consciousness.

More from Magazine.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Adi Sankaracharya eternal contemplation 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp