A guide to grease-free hair

If you work out everyday, you will have to rinse your hair regularly. You cannot afford to keep all the sweat and dirt in there, as this will make it weak and eventually lead to hair fall. So here are some pro tips:

✥ If you have an oily scalp, you will have to shampoo every other day but a useful thing to do is to dilute it. Take about a quarter cup of water and put a little amount of shampoo in it and use that. You do not need a heavy shampoo; you just need to cut the oil.

✥ Use dry shampoo, but do not use it frequently as it might cause itchiness.

✥ A tip to deep clean your hair, especially after you have had a long workout routine, is to first put the shampoo on your hair, massage it into your scalp and then put water. This will bring down your number of hair washes per week.

✥ After your workout, remember to untie your hair. Hair becomes wet with sweat and if the wet hair is left tied for long, it can make them brittle and weak.

✥ Massage your scalp after a workout, it helps in the blood circulation and eases the tension in your hair.

✥ Greasy hair can lead to dandruff, so make a pack with one tablespoon of yoghurt and a squeeze of lemon. Apply this on your hair and rinse it off after 20-25 minutes. Do this fortnightly to keep your hair healthy and allergy-free.

The author is Founder and Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies institutionalized.