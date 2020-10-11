Ode to wonder women

Express News Service By

Ahead of this month’s release of Wonder Woman 1984 (the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman movie), Swarovski, together with Warner Bros and DC, has unveiled its sparkling new collection—Wonder Woman. This includes high-end earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and a brooch that draw inspiration from Wonder Woman’s uniform of strength and power and showcase the brand’s crystal mastery.

Symbolic of femininity, strength and determination, the collection brings to life Wonder Woman’s iconic golden armour and eagle wings through its signature craftsmanship. Like, for instance, the cuff and bracelet. Wonder Woman’s bracelets are a symbol of empowerment and Swarovski shines a new light on the iconic silhouette with a striking pavé and crystal mesh cuff. The metallic tones and Wonder Woman logo are designed to arm women with power and confidence to take on the world.

Then there are a dazzling pair of hoop earrings that can be worn in multiple ways. Opt for the crystal pavé hoops on their own for a simple daytime look or dial up the sparkle with the Wonder Woman motif for added power and glam. There are also fringe-like, versatile tassel earrings which gently swish and sway with every move.

The gold-toned necklace inspired by Wonder Woman’s protective golden armour is full of statement style and shines with an array of light-coloured crystals in different shapes and cuts. The bold crystal-studded double ring is an on-trend look this season, adding a powerfully stylish statement to any ensemble.