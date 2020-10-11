Stormy Hazarika’s new book 'A River on the Wall' is about love and loss in the hills

Ganesh Saili By

Stormy Hazarika’s new book, A River on the Wall, has Professor Ryeed Lahan aboard a night train to Kathgodam. He is an ordinary man—an aging college professor, sitting in the dimly-lit carriage of a speeding train hurtling on its way to the terminus. After that there is the sharp climb to the foothills of Ranikhet to his old cottage.

A sense of loss and devastation hangs around him as he tries to come to terms with the sudden death of his wife by her own hand. In its wake comes another sledge-hammer blow—estrangement from his son, who has turned into a remote stranger, his face in stone. This affects him deeply. Three months slip by in hiatus. The father feels a great regret that love has been replaced by hostility.

The throb of his son’s words would follow. It would linger on like an old injury from a fall, gnawing at the bones of his mind, aching on long, winter nights when he would lie awake. ‘You stifled her! You killed her!’ the son screams. He wants to leave him forever, going to a place his mother loved as a free spirit.

Battling the all-pervasive sense of failure, the professor ignores the attentions of the very young and attractive Nikita, a young college student who refuses to let him be.

Over a period of time, the professor believes he is being given a second chance at happiness. Little does he know that a year later, he will have to fight the forces of Destiny, this time with the added responsibility of mothering a helpless infant.

Why are the paths of Destiny so incredibly difficult? Why must each of us be subjected to heart-breaking choices in one way or the other? Here comes a narrative of love, hate, betrayal and trust. It explores the inconceivable range of human emotion that the ordinary individual is required to go through under the compulsions of urban society. The novel is a heart-warming testimony to the search for elusive happiness and how ultimately, each of us hopes to find a love that will redefine all that we believe in.

Written in staccato prose, with dialogues dominating the fable, the reader is flung into what reads like a screen play. Personally, I think the novel is already halfway there to being a screen-play.

I shall not turn a hair when I hear that film producers are clogging the road way up the hill to Barlowganj’s St George’s College, contracts in hand to meet up the author who teaches there.