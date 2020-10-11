STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Stormy Hazarika’s new book 'A River on the Wall' is about love and loss in the hills

A sense of loss and devastation hangs around him as he tries to come to terms with the sudden death of his wife by her own hand.

Published: 11th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

love, dating

The novel is a heart-warming testimony to the search for elusive happiness and how ultimately, each of us hopes to find a love that will redefine all that we believe in.

Stormy Hazarika’s new book, A River on the Wall, has Professor Ryeed Lahan aboard a night train to Kathgodam. He is an ordinary man—an aging college professor, sitting in the dimly-lit carriage of a speeding train hurtling on its way to the terminus. After that there is the sharp climb to the foothills of Ranikhet to his old cottage.

A sense of loss and devastation hangs around him as he tries to come to terms with the sudden death of his wife by her own hand. In its wake comes another sledge-hammer blow—estrangement from his son, who has turned into a remote stranger, his face in stone. This affects him deeply. Three months slip by in hiatus. The father feels a great regret that love has been replaced by hostility.

The throb of his son’s words would follow. It would linger on like an old injury from a fall, gnawing at the bones of his mind, aching on long, winter nights when he would lie awake. ‘You stifled her! You killed her!’ the son screams. He wants to leave him forever, going to a place his mother loved as a free spirit. 

Battling the all-pervasive sense of failure, the professor ignores the attentions of the very young and attractive Nikita, a young college student who refuses to let him be.

Over a period of time, the professor believes he is being given a second chance at happiness. Little does he know that a year later, he will have to fight the forces of Destiny, this time with the added responsibility of mothering a helpless infant. 

Why are the paths of Destiny so incredibly difficult? Why must each of us be subjected to heart-breaking choices in one way or the other? Here comes a narrative of love, hate, betrayal and trust. It explores the inconceivable range of human emotion that the ordinary individual is required to go through under the compulsions of urban society. The novel is a heart-warming testimony to the search for elusive happiness and how ultimately, each of us hopes to find a love that will redefine all that we believe in.

Written in staccato prose, with dialogues dominating the fable, the reader is flung into what reads like a screen play. Personally, I think the novel is already halfway there to being a screen-play.

I shall not turn a hair when I hear that film producers are clogging the road way up the hill to Barlowganj’s St George’s College, contracts in hand to meet up the author who teaches there. 

More from Magazine.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stormy Hazarika A River on the Wall Ryeed Lahan
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp