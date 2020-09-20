Art educator Rivka Sadarangani shares how to pick the right school

Rivka sadarangani By

Choosing an art school needs to strike an ideal balance between challenge and support. You’re looking for enough challenges to take you out of your comfort zone and a nurturing environment to evolve your creative practice, all the while, being in alignment with your focus and goals. Selecting the right school can be a daunting process, however, the more you know about yourself and what you need to succeed will help you connect to a vibrant learning community of teachers and students that will challenge and inspire you for an enriching and life-changing experience.

Beyond the prestige and reputation of the school, you need to ensure that the environment you are selecting will support your area of focus and growth

Fine arts is a broad subject, encompassing studio, and various streams across multiple mediums (painting, sculpture etc), textiles, fashion, film, graphic design, art and technology and many more. Schools that are known for their studio fine arts programme might not have the best fashion or digital art programmes. So, do your research well.

Once you select your focus, research the department and faculty’s academic and industry profiles, as well as their standing in the professional arena. A recommendation from a well-connected faculty member will open doors for you when you finally graduate.

Alternatively, if you are undecided, going to a school that is multi-disciplinary will give you access to a broad range of subjects. Also, it will give you the time and experiences you need to make the right selection.

When picking your area of speciality, you must also ensure that the school has the facilities to support your area of focus; for example, assigned studio spaces to make and store your work. The creative process happens at day or night, would you have 24-hour access to your studio? Is it restricted? Is it safe? For a Digital Arts major, does the school have a well-equipped media lab with the latest technology?

Exhibition opportunities are essential to showcase your work. Does the school provide exhibition opportunities within the campus and in the extended community?

Your personal preferences play a large role in selecting a campus-style. Would you prefer an always buzzing urban campus or a more idyllic and peaceful rural campus?

The school’s alumni network is a key indicator of the success of the programme. Research the career profiles of alumni. The alumni network extends the influence of the school into the real world and these connections are most likely to support your path in the future.

The writer is, COO, Art1st. She is also an artist, art educator, curator.

