STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Learn how to grow your own garden in a teacup

No lawn to love, no breezy balcony either? No problem, grow your garden in a teacup! 
 

Published: 20th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Garden in a teacup

Garden in a teacup

The human passion for creating life-in-miniature has spawned the popularity of everything from dollhouses and model trains to terrariums and fairy gardens. One such project is teacup mini gardens. Using a teacup as the planter lends a certain charm and elegance to the very concept of “small”.Even with limited skills, you can design a teacup garden that’s unique and expressive. Begin by drilling a small hole in the bottom, then place one or more tablespoons of pea gravel in the bottom of the cup. Use the saucer as a drip tray. Next, fill the cup with good quality potting soil. Use a mix containing vermiculite, perlite, or peat moss to facilitate drainage. Once done, simply insert your plants and props.

Ideally, you’ll want to choose plants that will grow well within the limited space of a teacup. These could be smaller species, miniature varieties or slow-growing plants. Here are some plant suggestions you might consider—herbs, mosses, alyssum pansies, portulaca, primrose or cacti and succulents. Keep your teacup garden looking its best by gently watering, protecting it from intense direct sunlight and regularly pinching and pruning the plants as needed.

Add decorations to create a small scene, if you’d like. For instance, create a fairy garden with mini dollhouses and toys. Resin and plastic decorations are more durable than metal or wood. If the teacup garden will sit outside, consider applying a UV protective coating to metal or wood decorations. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a landscape artist, these fairy wonderlands will look adorable no matter what!

Create a herb garden by planting one herb variety in each teacup and line them up on your kitchen window. That way, you can pluck whatever you need when cooking. Cacti and succulents make for great teacup gardens and look lovely wherever you place them. When planting flowers, make sure you keep your teacup in a space that gets good sunlight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
terrariums fairy gardens garden in a teacup
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp