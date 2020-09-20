Learn how to grow your own garden in a teacup

Express News Service By

The human passion for creating life-in-miniature has spawned the popularity of everything from dollhouses and model trains to terrariums and fairy gardens. One such project is teacup mini gardens. Using a teacup as the planter lends a certain charm and elegance to the very concept of “small”.Even with limited skills, you can design a teacup garden that’s unique and expressive. Begin by drilling a small hole in the bottom, then place one or more tablespoons of pea gravel in the bottom of the cup. Use the saucer as a drip tray. Next, fill the cup with good quality potting soil. Use a mix containing vermiculite, perlite, or peat moss to facilitate drainage. Once done, simply insert your plants and props.

Ideally, you’ll want to choose plants that will grow well within the limited space of a teacup. These could be smaller species, miniature varieties or slow-growing plants. Here are some plant suggestions you might consider—herbs, mosses, alyssum pansies, portulaca, primrose or cacti and succulents. Keep your teacup garden looking its best by gently watering, protecting it from intense direct sunlight and regularly pinching and pruning the plants as needed.

Add decorations to create a small scene, if you’d like. For instance, create a fairy garden with mini dollhouses and toys. Resin and plastic decorations are more durable than metal or wood. If the teacup garden will sit outside, consider applying a UV protective coating to metal or wood decorations. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a landscape artist, these fairy wonderlands will look adorable no matter what!

Create a herb garden by planting one herb variety in each teacup and line them up on your kitchen window. That way, you can pluck whatever you need when cooking. Cacti and succulents make for great teacup gardens and look lovely wherever you place them. When planting flowers, make sure you keep your teacup in a space that gets good sunlight.