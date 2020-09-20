'Plan 36.5' product review: A ‘Cool’ Pick-Me-Up 

Ayesha Singh By

The thing about sheet masks is that it must be high quality, otherwise, it’s a pointless piece of face-covering that leaves much to be desired. But with a Korean skincare brand, you don’t have to worry about that considering their record with excellent ingredient standard. When Plan 36.5 launched its range of sheet masks, we picked the Pearl, Green Tea, Aloe Vera, and Collagen and Tomato variants. Drippy, cool and slightly sticky, the masks don’t disappoint.

I wouldn’t say the results are exponentially better than the others I’ve tried but by itself, Plan 36.5 fulfils expectations. All come with ginseng callus culture extract and are GMO-free. The product claims to reduce dark patches but I didn’t notice any improvement in that respect despite wearing them regularly. But if you’re looking for a natural sheet mask that provides good moisturisation and tones of cooling properties, this could be your pick.