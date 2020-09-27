Think your little one might be a slow learner? Here's how you can help accelerate their learning

Ayesha Singh By

Raghav Himatsingka had been a slow learner all his life. But perseverance was on his side. It led to the birth of ‘The Prodigy Baby by Raising Superstars’ with wife Shraddha.

The unique system of learning is packed with engaging exercises and activities designed to bring out a baby’s true potential.

It works with a system of five-seven-minute simple exercises designed to awaken a baby’s potential. There is none of the usual pressures of homework, worksheets and computer screen time.

All exercises have to be done in the prescribed manner and are targeted at developing skills such as an eidetic memory, strong math and oratory skills, speed reading, sports prowess, encyclopaedic knowledge, creativity, logical thinking, and more.

“When Prabal was born two-and-a-half years ago, I started researching and discovered the concepts of accelerated learning and early development.

I learned that all babies are born with high intelligence, but start losing their innate abilities due to a biological process in the brain called Synaptic Pruning. This is the reason why adults can’t learn new languages easily, but a baby can,” he says.

Himatsingka’s encounter with Bill Gates at Stanford University was a turning point. The Microsoft founder advised him, “The first five years of one’s life defines their entire life trajectory. All the abilities that any human being knowingly or unknowingly develops, is when they’re just a baby.”

This put his slow learning in perspective. He decided to help children to not only learn fast but also become smart. It was the starting point of The Prodigy Baby by Raising Superstars.

Himatsingka poured himself into codifying learning principles for Prabal. More than 2,000 hours of work later, he and Shraddha perfected their system based on proprietary software Prodigy Framework. It’s designed for babies between three months and two years of age and is a three-month plan encompassing activities such as athleticism, reading, knowledge, memory, language development, music, drama, character development and more.

Parents have to put in about 30-45 minutes once a week to watch the plan videos. They must also to invest five-ten minutes daily with their babies during activity. Since The Prodigy Baby by Raising Superstars is an online system, the pandemic can’t play spoilsport. You just sign on and start. Once you sign up, you’ll be provided booster cards™, sound files, videos, reference guides and all other support. For all you know, your little one could be a genius is in the making.



Cost of the Prodigy Baby

System: Rs 25,000

The system comprises the following:

✥ Complete weekly plans for 3 months

✥ 300+ booster cards™

✥ 200+ sound files

✥ 150+ videos

✥ 100+ reference guides

✥ 50+ unique tips and tricks

✥ Free consulting session with Raghav/Shraddha

✥ Lifetime private Facebook group

✥ Free lifetime membership of The Prodigy Club