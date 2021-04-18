Covid cases will continue to rise peaking between April 15 and May 15

Gautam I Menon By

The mathematical equations that describe how diseases spread contain a number called the reproductive ratio, or R for short. This quantity measures the average number of new infections that result when those susceptible to the disease are exposed to an infected person. If R exceeds 1, each infected person infects more than one other before they recover. This leads to a rapid increase in numbers of infected people, i.e. an epidemic. For Covid-19 in India, through much of 2020, R is believed to have been between 2 and 3.

The reproductive ratio multiplies three quantities together.

These are the average number of contacts an infected person has with others each day, the fraction of those contacts that lead to someone getting infected, and the number of days over which the infected person stays infectious. Public health approaches to curtailing the spread of disease ultimately aim to reduce R. Isolation and quarantines reduce the contacts infected people have with others. Wearing masks reduces the likelihood of infections. Reducing the time that a person stays infectious is harder, but can be achieved if the right antibiotics or antivirals are available.

Testing to identify new cases, isolating those infected before they transmit the disease, and using local lockdowns as tools to limit contacts, all help to reduce R. Epidemiologists believe that the current spurt in cases in India is associated with new variants of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. These variants spread more efficiently between people, having a higher R compared to the older version of the virus. But given our understanding of the role of R, there is no call for our strategies to change, although they should be implemented more stringently.

Mathematical models take in information about how the disease spreads to make predictions for the future course of the epidemic. Right now, models predict that Covid-19 cases will continue to rise, suggesting that cases should peak somewhere between April 15 and May 15. As more data comes in, this prediction can be improved.

With models, we can figure out optimal ways of vaccinating groups of people depending on their risk of contacting the disease. We can balance the costs of lockdowns against their advantages. We can use models to estimate the pressures on ICU beds in hospitals over the coming weeks. There is, however, much we need to understand about the new variants before we can do this. Could they lead to more severe disease? Could they evade the immunity that vaccination provides?

The more information that is available, the more useful models can be in suggesting scientifically informed approaches to curbing Covid-19 spread. Right now, there is not enough data available publicly for these new variants that we can incorporate into models. Making sure that modellers have the information they need to make policy-relevant projections should be a priority.

The writer is a Professor at Ashoka University, Sonepat, and at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. The views expressed are his own.

