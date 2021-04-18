Learn writing and publishing from the best

Medha Dutta Yadav By

The writing and publishing industry has never had it so good. Spurred on by a pandemic that brought people to books in droves, new writers cropped up by the dozen a day. And no one was complaining. To nurture the abundance of raw talent, big names in the industry reached out with specially curated masterclasses. Here is a selection from Masterclass.com of the very best, priced at Rs 1,295.83/month.

Salman Rushdie

Teaches Storytelling and Writing

19 video lessons (4h 17m)

With his genre-defying novels, he has given a new meaning to surrealism and magical realism. With his vivid world and complex plot structure, the much-awarded author shares the art of reining it all.

James Patterson

Teaches Writing

22 video lessons (3h 31m)

The author of 19 consecutive No. 1 New York Times bestsellers lets you in on his secret to what keeps his fanbase growing. He pursues the goal of turning kids into lifelong readers; and with these sessions, turning amateurs into writers.

Dan Brown

Teaches Writing Thrillers

19 video lessons (3h 32m)

Treading a world between mythology and suspense, his thrillers have sold more than 250 million copies. He shares what makes for a good story—a gripping narrative and sustaining suspense till a dramatic surprise ending.

Margaret Atwood

Teaches Creative Writing

23 video lessons (3h 43m)

The author of the acclaimed dystopian fiction The Handmaid’s Tale, is a legendary literary voice. In this series, she opens up about how she crafts her dystopian world, making it so relevant to our times.

Judy Blume

Teaches Writing

24 video lessons (4h 50m)

With her refreshingly honest children’s books, she broke all rules. Banned by many libraries and loved by generations, she opens up about the need for realistic dialogue. Turning experiences into stories people treasure, is her motto.

Neil Gaiman

Teaches the Art of Storytelling

19 video lessons (4h 49m)

Vivid and absorbing, is how one would describe Gaiman’s fiction. Here he talks about how to develop original ideas and in the process find your unique voice. He shows you the best possible way to open the doors into your world of imagination.

David Baldacci

Teaches Mystery and Thriller Writing

18 video lessons (3h 46m)

Gripping and suspense-fuelled, this New York Times-bestselling author of 38 novels shares his technique and craft. He says how developing research-based plots, filled with red herrings and plot twists, helps keep readers engaged.

Malcolm Gladwell

Teaches Writing

23 video lessons (4h 54m)

Behavioural economics. Performance prediction. They sound like Greek to most. But thanks to this charismatic author, they have been explained in layman’s terms to the uninitiated. He talks about the importance of distilling big ideas into simple narratives.

Amy Tan

Teaches Fiction, Memory, and Imagination

14 video lessons (3h 12m)

She penned her first fiction at 33—The Joy Luck Club—which spent 40 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. In her series she stresses the importance of finding your voice and embracing your emotions to craft stories.