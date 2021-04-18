Luxury home furnishings brand Sarita Handa's Spring-Summer 2021 collection of decorative pillows out

Express News Service By

Luxury home furnishings brand Sarita Handa has launched her new Spring-Summer 2021 collection of decorative pillows. It evoke wanderlust and memories of finding bliss in the meandering lanes of Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Mexico, even as one rediscovers a sense of optimism and joy exploring indigenous textiles, arts and craft.

Take a trip to Central Asian cities which are the inspiration for her bold-embroidered cushions. Turkish carpet and rugs-inspired artwork find expression in a series of cushions where the play of appliqué, knots and hand embroidery is highlighted in bold hues.

The Naxos collection is a journey through 19th century Greece with historical motifs in a contrasting grey and red matte. The Krafat Collection is inspired by the Memling Gul rug, a grand and rare form of traditional Azerbaijani embroidery.

Azulejos and Azule are reminiscent of Egyptian art and textiles and the Otomi collection is a bright revelation of an embroidery style mastered by the Otomi people of central Mexico. A poignant depiction of nature in full bloom in saturated tones conjure subtle drama with flora and fauna, the birds find prominence in ivory velvet applique in a pretty garden filled with flowers and exotic plants.