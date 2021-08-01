Healthy skin is a scrub away 

Rakhi Ahuja By

One of the most effective methods for skin transformation is exfoliation. It acts as a face scrub, removing the top layers of the dry skin and cleaning out the pores. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while enhancing the skin’s texture. Undertake one based on your skin type:

Dry skin

Dry skin usually has a coarse texture and a duller appearance.

A gentle exfoliator is good for you. It will remove dead skin cells from the surface, while leaving the protective barrier intact. Using a gentle cleanser and a little abrasive tool, such as a washcloth or body brush, will eliminate flakiness. Avoid rubbing the skin excessively as this might cause minor tears or inflammation. When undertaking chemical exfoliation, search for products with glycolic acid,

which help lighten the skin.

Oily skin

Chemical exfoliation is typically a preferable alternative for oily skin because physical treatments can unwittingly wreak havoc on the skin and cause bacteria to proliferate. Salicylic acid, for example, is a powerful component that helps control the skin’s oil production by breaking down impurities that lurk inside pores. Exfoliate two to three times each week to combat greasy skin and concurrent outbreaks.

Combination skin

Exfoliation with glycolic acid is an effective way to treat flaky skin, which also reduces pore build-up. However, salicylic acid may be beneficial in treating greasier zones on your face.

Sensitive skin

If you have skin rashes, redness, irritation or burning, you should avoid exfoliating frequently. Lactic acid is a calming component that helps nourish the skin and reduce flare-ups. Depending on the extent of your skin’s sensitivity, exfoliate once or twice a week. If you have inflammation or chronic redness, reduce the frequency to once a week and see if that helps

The author is Managing Director and Founder of Jovees Herbal