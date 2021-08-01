STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Wavelength of empathy: Telangana youth organises oxygen cylinders for Covid patient while host ing NRI Telugu Radio

Last month, Hyderabad’s Valluri Foundation honoured Kranthi with the Swami Vivekananda Award

Published: 01st August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kranthi erves fun, Telugu banter with peppy Tollywood numbers as he turns into a radio jockey for NRI Telugu Radio for ‘Weekend Party’.

Kranthi erves fun, Telugu banter with peppy Tollywood numbers as he turns into a radio jockey for NRI Telugu Radio for ‘Weekend Party’.

For the past four years, every weekend, Kranthi has been hosting a party in Chicago. A virtual one, of course, where he serves fun, Telugu banter with peppy Tollywood numbers as he turns into a radio jockey for NRI Telugu Radio for ‘Weekend Party’. Before the ‘pardy ends’, this 31-year-old techie who works for an MNC in the Windy City in the US slips a few pieces of info into the conversation with his listeners.

Sometimes it is about the twins who need emergency surgery in Vijayawada or how someone in Chennai is falling short of $20 for an oxygen cylinder. By the time, he winds up the show, the listeners would have donated or connected him to someone back in India who can fulfill the request. Recognising his contribution to Covid-19 patients, the Hyderabad-based Valluri Foundation last month honoured him with the Swami Vivekananda Award.

“Hundreds of Telugu NRIs tune into my show on weekends and when I narrate instances of their brothers and sisters back home needing some urgent financial help, they often respond. Hundred dollars may be a weekend treat for someone in the US, but it can save a life back in India. I managed to organise oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and plasma for 112 patients during Covid-19,” says Kranthi.

The RJ-techie says his campaign to drive blood donation, especially for those with negative blood groups (A, B, AB and O) gave him utmost happiness. “I could help 137 people in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, etc in the last 18 months.” 

The Telangana youngster who originally comes from Khammam district doesn’t stop at sharing a message on WhatsApp, but goes back to the sender to request supporting documents and verify them at his end. He has helped 12 people with their hospital expenses, the highest being `6 lakh for a seven-year-old who needed a bone marrow transplant in Hyderabad. 

So what does he enjoy most about his multifaceted life? “Calling lonely NRIs and cheering them up with a talk,” comes the prompt reply. For example, conversing with a 70-year-old woman in Hyderabad on Mother’s Day really touched him. 

“She requested me to connect her to her son who lives in Chicago as he hadn’t called her in eight weeks.” Kranthi ensured the son called his mom before the day ended. “No parent should have to go through this to connect to their children. If you don’t have time to call your parents, you are in the wrong job,” says Kranthi. 

Last month, Hyderabad’s Valluri Foundation honoured Kranthi with the Swami Vivekananda Award

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NRI Telugu Radio Weekend Party Kranthi Covid Oxygen cylinder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp