Wavelength of empathy: Telangana youth organises oxygen cylinders for Covid patient while host ing NRI Telugu Radio

For the past four years, every weekend, Kranthi has been hosting a party in Chicago. A virtual one, of course, where he serves fun, Telugu banter with peppy Tollywood numbers as he turns into a radio jockey for NRI Telugu Radio for ‘Weekend Party’. Before the ‘pardy ends’, this 31-year-old techie who works for an MNC in the Windy City in the US slips a few pieces of info into the conversation with his listeners.

Sometimes it is about the twins who need emergency surgery in Vijayawada or how someone in Chennai is falling short of $20 for an oxygen cylinder. By the time, he winds up the show, the listeners would have donated or connected him to someone back in India who can fulfill the request. Recognising his contribution to Covid-19 patients, the Hyderabad-based Valluri Foundation last month honoured him with the Swami Vivekananda Award.

“Hundreds of Telugu NRIs tune into my show on weekends and when I narrate instances of their brothers and sisters back home needing some urgent financial help, they often respond. Hundred dollars may be a weekend treat for someone in the US, but it can save a life back in India. I managed to organise oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and plasma for 112 patients during Covid-19,” says Kranthi.

The RJ-techie says his campaign to drive blood donation, especially for those with negative blood groups (A, B, AB and O) gave him utmost happiness. “I could help 137 people in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, etc in the last 18 months.”

The Telangana youngster who originally comes from Khammam district doesn’t stop at sharing a message on WhatsApp, but goes back to the sender to request supporting documents and verify them at his end. He has helped 12 people with their hospital expenses, the highest being `6 lakh for a seven-year-old who needed a bone marrow transplant in Hyderabad.

So what does he enjoy most about his multifaceted life? “Calling lonely NRIs and cheering them up with a talk,” comes the prompt reply. For example, conversing with a 70-year-old woman in Hyderabad on Mother’s Day really touched him.

“She requested me to connect her to her son who lives in Chicago as he hadn’t called her in eight weeks.” Kranthi ensured the son called his mom before the day ended. “No parent should have to go through this to connect to their children. If you don’t have time to call your parents, you are in the wrong job,” says Kranthi.

