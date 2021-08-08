Check out secret codes to find movies, shows that are not recommended in Netflix?

Ayesha Singh By

You sit in front of Netflix and soon find yourself surfing down the endless list of trending titles, award-winning documentaries, feature films, anime, originals, TV shows, and more. The sea of options leave you confused. What you see on the homepage is just the tip of the iceberg. There is an exhaustive list buried down under, waiting to be discovered by the avid binger.

Codes help you do that. They narrow down your search to take you precisely to the page you fancy. For example, you want to watch something as specific as a hijacking movie or a mockumentary... this specific code assigned to the genre will help you navigate.

To get started, here is what you need to do: Go to Netflix-codes.com, log in to your Netflix account and begin exploring. Different categories and subcategories drop down. Whether it’s an old title or even an obscure one, you won’t miss it again. This feature is also useful for searching unconventional titles that never make it to the homepage.

On the desktop

✥ Install Better Browse, an advanced new tab chrome extension for Netflix

✥ Add it to Chrome

✥ Once the extension is added, log into your Netflix account

✥ At the top of the home screen, you will see the ‘browse all’ option. This is where you can search various genres.

On the phone

✥ Log on to Netflix-codes.com on your mobile browser

✥ Look for the genre you want to reach

✥ Tap on the code next to it and see the app reflecting the genres

Popular codes

1365 - Action and adventure

6548 - Comedies

31574 - Classic Movies

5763 - Dramas

8711 - Horror movies

8883 - Romantic movies

1492 - Sci-Fi & Fantasy

8933 - Thrillers