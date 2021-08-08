STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Dressing up royal history

An Udaipur gallery houses the regalia of Mewar rulers showing Rajputana’s heritage 

Published: 08th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

the Gokul Niwas Gallery

When Colonel James Tod, the British political agent at the Mewar court, visited the City Palace, Udaipur, for the first time in 1818, he was met with an opulence no Englishman had ever laid eyes on before. In Annals and Antiquities of Rajasthan, Tod records Mewar’s textile traditions.

Luckily, they have now been resurrected by textile conservation consultant Smita Singh under the guidance of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur, the 76th custodian of House of Mewar and Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation.

The royal family members
Lakshyaraj Singh and Nivritti 
in heirlooms

The Gokul Niwas Gallery, now open to the public, showcases Mewar’s textile regalia. The gallery housed 
in the City Palace Museum launched its art catalogue in April while its treasures can be seen in Royal Textiles of Mewar, published last month. Singh, who worked on the catalogue, says, “The family has great taste in textiles. Their compactor hooks came from Italy, buttons from Germany, lace from France and voil from England.”

Jyoti Jasol, a member of the conservation team, recalls the Mewar women storing heirlooms using cloves, tobacco and dried neem leaves. “The khaleechis (silken pouches) that the maids sewed and embroidered after their siesta in the 18th century, look like designer purses even today.”

According to Singh, the team spent six years documenting the textile heritage of the kingdom and creating a glossary of local Mewari terms for the royal textiles. The gallery has 100 objects on display, 2,225 textile pieces in storage, including costumes and accessories such as Jaago, Vaago, Angerkhi and Choga, the traditional outfits for men, odhana, ghaghra, kurti and kanchali and French chiffon saris. 

The showstopper is a 400-year-old palanquin covered with fine silk cloth embroidered with gold and silver thread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Tod Mewar
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp