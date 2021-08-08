STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What is the best position to sleep in?

Waking up on the wrong side of the bed has a lot to do with how you sleep, according to sleep experts, since every person has a different body type and size.

Published: 08th August 2021

Sleeping

For representational purpose.

Waking up on the wrong side of the bed has a lot to do with how you sleep, according to sleep experts, since every person has a different body type and size. Sleeping in a position that prevents proper alignment of the back and neck can be avoided simply by sleeping in a position that properly aligns your spine.  

Sleeping on your stomach is the worst position: On your stomach with the head turned to one side. The preference for this position increases with age and BMI. Sex, age, BMI and smoking determine the extent of nocturnal body movements too. Certified sleep coach Sanchaita Sen advises patients with heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease against sleeping on the stomach to avoid inflammation of the symptoms.

Effect Muscle tone, particularly in the neck region, is severely imbalanced. It causes chronic neck and back pain. When you wake up, roll gently over to your back and rest for an extra 10 minutes to let the lingering tension evaporate. 

Sleeping on your back is the best position: This encourages the correct vertebrae alignment and hence, relaxes both the lower back and neck muscles. Doctors recommend placing a pillow beneath the knees for extra support. It will reduce pressure on the lower back. The neck pillow should be slim to enable even distribution of body weight. 

Caution People with sleep apnea and those who snore should avoid this position since the tongue could roll back and obstruct the airways. To keep your stomach acid in place, try side-sleeping or lying on your back, while your upper body is elevated with a wedge pillow or adjustable base.

Sleeping on your side is the next Best thing: Most people sleep on their sides. Doctors advise sleeping on the right side to avoid pressure on the heart. Stretch your legs. Keep chin straight so that your head is in a neutral posture. A second pillow tucked between the legs will align the hips, pelvis, and the spine. 

Effect This posture has been proven to give a restful night and pain-free morning. To avoid waking up with a sore shoulder, get a suitable mattress. Tip: Sleep in a T-shirt with a small ball in the pocket. If you unintentionally roll on to your stomach, the discomfort of the ball will force you to change the position. A sleep study found that patients with congestive heart failure do not sleep on their left side.

Sleeping positions
