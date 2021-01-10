Channel the kitchen diva with DIY food kits by Chef Ritu Dalmia

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Freshly rolled pastas, special rubs, sauces and seasonings, and of course, signature Italian biscotti… Chef Ritu Dalmia, the Diva of Italian cuisine, is making sure you have a slice of Italy right in your home kitchen. When Dalmia came out with her cookbooks a few years ago, she believed she had shared all she wanted to.

But the last few years found her constantly inundated with requests from friends on whether she could prepare pesto or some dressing or pasta sheets so they would not have to spend hours in the kitchen. It got her thinking. “Even I like to keep some basic stuff ready and handy so I can do a fairly decent last-minute meal,” she says.

Thus was born 'Diva Casa Pantry' with its DIY meal kit of essentials. Dalmia describes it as “giving you the pleasure of cooking yet saving you time with some bare necessities prepared and ready, apart from some indulgences”. Co-owner of three restaurants in India, three in Milan, Italy, and a catering vertical that serves worldwide destinations, she believes that DIY definitely is the way to go.

“We had to think out of the box and Nakul Chandra, CEO, DIVA Restaurants, managed to plan and execute this beautifully. I am glad we did this,” she says. The DIY meal kits come with separately packed ingredients, measured and prepared for each recipe, along with a QR code for a link to a video that explains how to cook it. Dalmia’s signature recipes with their exclusive range of products aim to bring comfort and joy to every budding chef and epicure alike.

Chandra says, “This is something that has been on our to-do list for a few years. With the lockdown and having more time on our hands, we started experimenting with some of Dalmia’s recipes and how to get them to everyone. We can’t bottle her touch or her personality, but with these products we can bring some DIVA flavour to all home kitchens.” Made in small batches to ensure freshness and quality, each product is prepared in-house.

Chef Ritu Dalmia and her team

Each of the DIY meal kits and range of products is made under the supervision of trained chefs, following WHO safety guidelines. Dalmia says, “If one has a good base of ingredients, you cannot go wrong with your cooking. DIVA Casa Pantry is our small effort to bring you basic key mise en place sauces and many others so that you can cook like a diva in your homes.

Our favourite recipes, all ‘bottled up’ just for you.” In an effort to introduce genuine Italian food to India, Dalmia started her restaurateur life. Then it was the turn of the Italians to taste and enjoy the flavours of the Indian subcontinent. And now with Diva Casa Pantry, it’s the perfect marriage—pasta in pesto rubbing shoulders with Awadhi biryani in your kitchens. Buon appetito!

Tea Hamper @ Rs 4,500

Chocolate torta, almond rosemary torta, almond biscotti, biscotti regina, sundried tomato pesto, caponata, multigrain & rye bread, signature hot chocolate, tea sampler from Anandini Himalaya Tea, and a coffee chocolate bar from Darkins.

Aperitivo Hamper @ Rs 3,500

Olive tapenade, lavash & grissini, fruit mustard preserve, caponata, Begum Victoria brie cheese, Begum Victoria manchego cheese, lemoncello cocktail premix, orange & passionfruit shrub, and multigrain & rye bread.

Meal Hamper @ Rs 3,500

Extra virgin olive oil bottle, tagliatelle pasta, basil pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, pizza sauce, pizza dough, olive & rosemary focaccia, and almond biscotti.



Availability: Through call/Whatsapp on +91 7290043704, +91 7291996198 and soon through Divacasa.in