Empowering the young mind at early age

Grand Master Akshar By

Every child represents the true beginning of creation. They are a symbol of endless possibility, positivity and goodness. All they truly need is the right guidance, an honest path and endless information to quench their infinite curiosity and satiate their sponge-like nature to absorb.

A child is like a sapling that needs the proper nutrition and nourishment in order to grow to become a big and strong tree. Children having an expansive nature need their space to grow, to expand and come into their own true form. It is not simply their physical growth but their mind that evolves at a rapid pace, and it is through the practices of yoga and spirituality that their thirst can genuinely be quenched and their future be illuminated.

Yoga has a powerful impact on a young mind. It is a holistic tool that can mould the child from a very early age. With the help of yoga, he or she will become capable of attaining mastery over the senses and achieving success in every sphere of their life. Through practice of asanas, pranayama, chanting, and meditation etc, yoga can optimise physical health, improve mental well-being while increasing the brain’s capacity to become a super container.

Improved Physical Health

Yoga is the most dynamic process which ensures innumerable physical benefits. The practice of asanas boosts immunity, builds concentration, and focus levels. Asanas have a holistic impact on the central nervous system, endocrine system, circulatory system, respiratory, cardiovascular and digestive systems etc. Therefore, yoga plays a very strong role for the overall physical development of the child. Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar, Prithvi Namaskar etc, are some of the many flows that can be practiced to enhance the child’s physical health.

Mental Wellbeing for Improved Learning

Yoga ultimately develops the brain as it energises and balances both hemispheres of the brain. Meditation and pranayama techniques have a calming effect on the brain. When children perform yoga regularly, it can transform their learning capabilities. With consistent practice, the child improves his/her learning abilities, and is also sharper at retaining that knowledge. Pranayama allows positive channelling of energies which can increase a child’s academic and behavioural performance. Bhastrika pranayama, Anulom Vilom, Kapal Bhati, Brahmari pranayama are some of the breathing techniques that can be done.

Brain Development for Concentration and Memory

Yoga can make a significant impact on children leading to positive energy, improvement in class participation and better social skills. The ancient technique can also help manage and treat disabilities such as ADHD/ADD, developmental and cognitive delays, Down syndrome and specific learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Yoga has the ability to synchronise brain waves between the different parts of the brain. This is known to induce relaxation and calmness which influences a child’s intelligence and creativity as it stimulates thinking capacity, and mental energy.



Tools for Bonding

Yoga not only supports the physical and mental quotient but it also helps develop emotional intelligence. By cultivating emotional wellness and regulation of emotions in children, you can sow the seeds of bonding between you and your child through yoga. At the very heart of the yoga lies the objective of the practice which is in fact to create a union between the mind, body and spirit. ‘Yuj’ in Sanskrit translates as ‘to unite’ or ‘union’.

It is recommended that children practice specific asanas such as Bakasana, Chakrasana, Shirshasana, Dhanurasana etc. Meditation techniques can be especially useful for children to build their memory, concentration and focus. Aarambh Dhyan or Seed Meditation, Swaas Dhyan, Sthithi Dhyan and Tratak are techniques that can add great value to the quality of life.

Yoga’s special techniques can be very beneficial for children’s overall wellbeing. With regular practice, it can build a child’s receptive powers. By starting the practice of asanas, pranayama and meditation from an early age, you are ensuring the physical and mental development of children. Yoga instils the feelings of calm and inner peace, and increases the child’s intelligence and creativity.