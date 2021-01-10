Infections, illnesses, injuries and toxins—in an attempt to shield itself from all this and more, inflammation is the body’s natural process.
But too much of this natural defence, and it can become a bad thing—especially when inflammation becomes chronic.
From simple acne and stomach-related issues to even cancer, gut health and cognitive decline, chronic inflammation can be the root cause of many health woes. Here’s how to keep inflammation in check.
Exercise at least thrice a week
Light workouts for 20-30 minutes a few times a week are enough to protect the body from inflammation. And, yes, even a simple stretch and walk regime will do.
Pick the right foods
Go for leafy greens, tomatoes, apples and berries, deep yellow or orange vegetables, nuts, legumes, and fish. Added sugar is a definite no-no.
Get high on cinnamon
Your pantry can be a powersource of herbs to lower inflammation. And cinnamon tops the list. Its high antioxidant content can do wonders for your heart.
Don’t stress your muscles
Sore muscles translate into acute inflammation. While working out is important, workout recovery also
matters. Your body needs a little love too.
Caffeine could help
Though the jury is still out on this one, some studies connect caffeine to protecting against chronic health conditions. It all boils down to how quickly you metabolise caffeine, besides underlying health conditions.
Turmeric and quercetin
While turmeric lowers inflammation, you can also try the plant compound quercetin. Found in foods such as onions, green tea, apples, berries, and Buckwheat tea, it is also linked to anti-aging benefits.
Meditate daily
Just 10 minutes of meditation every day can reduce inflammation because it helps lower cortisol levels. The stress hormone plays a regulatory role and when it shoots up, it can cause inflammation.
The mythical dairy
While many believe dairy is highly inflammatory, the fact is that it only causes inflammation in those with an allergy or intolerance. Else, it is a gold mine of benefits.