Infections, illnesses, injuries and toxins—in an attempt to shield itself from all this and more, inflammation is the body’s natural process.

​But too much of this natural defence, and it can become a bad thing—especially when inflammation becomes chronic.

From simple acne and stomach-related issues to even cancer, gut health and cognitive decline, chronic inflammation can be the root cause of many health woes. Here’s how to keep inflammation in check.

Exercise at least thrice a week

Light workouts for 20-30 minutes a few times a week are enough to protect the body from inflammation. And, yes, even a simple stretch and walk regime will do.

Pick the right foods

Go for leafy greens, tomatoes, apples and berries, deep yellow or orange vegetables, nuts, legumes, and fish. Added sugar is a definite no-no.

Get high on cinnamon

Your pantry can be a powersource of herbs to lower inflammation. And cinnamon tops the list. Its high antioxidant content can do wonders for your heart.

Don’t stress your muscles

Sore muscles translate into acute inflammation. While working out is important, workout recovery also

matters. Your body needs a little love too.

Caffeine could help

Though the jury is still out on this one, some studies connect caffeine to protecting against chronic health conditions. It all boils down to how quickly you metabolise caffeine, besides underlying health conditions.

Turmeric and quercetin

While turmeric lowers inflammation, you can also try the plant compound quercetin. Found in foods such as onions, green tea, apples, berries, and Buckwheat tea, it is also linked to anti-aging benefits.

Meditate daily

Just 10 minutes of meditation every day can reduce inflammation because it helps lower cortisol levels. The stress hormone plays a regulatory role and when it shoots up, it can cause inflammation.

The mythical dairy

While many believe dairy is highly inflammatory, the fact is that it only causes inflammation in those with an allergy or intolerance. Else, it is a gold mine of benefits.